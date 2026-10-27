Branded Hospitality Media's Hospitality Hangout, Presented By Pizzacloud, Talks Rewards And Tech With Mellow Mushroom

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) At QSR Evolution in Atlanta, Mellow Mushroom EVP Ahsan Jiva shares how the 50-plus-year-old brand is modernizing without becoming“just another pizza chain.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Branded Hospitality Media, the media division of Branded Hospitality, has released a new episode of The Hospitality Hangout podcast, presented by PizzaCloud. The episode is called“Mellow Mushroom Refuses to Be Just Another Pizza Chain,” and the guest is Ahsan Jiva, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Transformation at Mellow Mushroom. It was recorded on location at QSR Evolution in Atlanta. Hosts Michael Schatzberg (“The Restaurant Guy”) and Jimmy Frischling (“The Finance Guy”) talk with Jiva about how a pizza brand that has been around for more than five decades is updating how guests order, visit and earn rewards without losing the personality that sets it apart.Key topics in the episode:.Counter service returns: Why Mellow Mushroom is bringing back counter service and what that means for guests and staff..Mellow Mushroom Rewards: The brand's plans for a loyalty program..Kitchen technology: Tools that help teams give guests more accurate wait times..Brand identity: How art, merchandise and local personality make each Mellow Mushroom location feel different..Why not ghost kitchens: Why shared ghost kitchens don't fit the guest experience Mellow Mushroom wants to deliver..Career path: How Jiva went from consulting to restaurants, a path that started with pizza nights while he was a student at Auburn..On the table: A tasting of Mellow Rollz, a debate about pineapple on pizza, and Jiva's go-to order, the Holy Shiitake with steak.The episode shows a challenge many multi-unit restaurant brands face right now: bringing in technology, loyalty programs and new service models while keeping the culture that made guests loyal to begin with. For operators, investors and suppliers, Jiva's conversation with the hosts gives a practical look at how a long-established brand makes those decisions.Where to listen:“Mellow Mushroom Refuses to Be Just Another Pizza Chain,” presented by PizzaCloud, is out now at thehospitalityhangout and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio and Pocket Casts.Episode page:Frequently Asked QuestionsWho is the guest on this episode of The Hospitality Hangout?Ahsan Jiva, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Transformation at Mellow Mushroom.What does the episode cover?Mellow Mushroom's return to counter service, plans for Mellow Mushroom Rewards, kitchen technology for more accurate wait times, the brand's art-driven identity, and why it avoids shared ghost kitchens.Who sponsored this episode?PizzaCloud presented this episode of The Hospitality Hangout.Where was the episode recorded?On location at QSR Evolution in Atlanta.Who produces The Hospitality Hangout?Branded Hospitality Media, the media division of Branded Hospitality, which is based in New York.Who hosts The Hospitality Hangout?Michael Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling.About PizzaCloudPizzaCloud provides business phone systems built for pizza restaurants. Since 2014, pizzerias and multi-unit pizza brands have trusted PizzaCloud to keep their phones and online ordering running without interruption. Its products include cloud-based IP phone systems with POS integration and caller ID, A.I. order-taking, SMS text messaging, cellular backup internet, call recording and reporting, and call center support. PizzaCloud is based in Granville, Ohio, offers US-based technical support 24/7/365, and does not require yearly contracts. Learn more at pizzacloud.About Branded HospitalityBranded Hospitality is a New York-based hospitality media and investment platform dedicated to accelerating innovation across the restaurant and foodservice industry. Through The Hospitality Hangout podcast, strategic advisory work, and an extensive network of operators, investors, and technology leaders, Branded serves as a connector and amplifier for the people and companies driving the future of hospitality. Learn more at brandedstrategic.About Branded Hospitality MediaBranded Hospitality Media delivers storytelling, insights, and activations that turn visibility into measurable growth through podcasting, newsletters, events, and digital content.

Julie Zucker

Branded Hospitality

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Branded Hospitality Media's Hospitality Hangout, Presented by PizzaCloud, Talks Rewards and Tech With Mellow Mushroom News Provided By Branded Hospitality October 27, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology



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