Outdoo AI Launches AI Trainers And Closed Loop Coaching With Always On Coach

10 Days of Outdoo AI runs Oct. 27 to Nov. 11, 2026, with one launch on each scheduled day.

Interactive AI Trainers teach new skills from a company's own content, and an always on AI coach closes each gap that real work reveals.

- Snehal Nimje, CEO, Outdoo AISAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Outdoo AI, the enterprise AI roleplay and training platform for customer-facing teams, today announced two launches that open "10 Days of Outdoo AI ". The first is AI Trainers: interactive training, built from a company's own playbooks, tool guides and product documents, that teaches new concepts, skills and tools and checks understanding as it goes. The second is closed loop coaching with Outdoo AI Coach, an always on AI coach that connects the whole loop of upskilling. People practice on realistic scenarios and workflow simulations, one scorecard grades practice and real work, and Outdoo AI Coach closes each gap it finds.Companies are buying AI, and the work around it changes at the same time. Reps and agents need new tools, new processes and new ways of selling and serving, while the human skills that win customers still matter. A launch session cannot keep up with that. Neither can a shared folder of documents.The research points the same way. Deloitte's State of AI in the Enterprise 2026, a survey of 3,235 leaders in 24 countries conducted in August and September 2025, found that insufficient worker skills are the biggest barrier to integrating AI into existing workflows. Thirty-seven percent of those leaders use AI only at a surface level, with little or no change to existing processes. Educating the broader workforce to raise AI fluency was the most common talent response, at 53%. Separately, a Gartner survey of 114 HR leaders, announced Oct. 28, 2025, found that 88% say their organizations have not realized significant business value from AI tools."Everyone is telling teams to use AI, and almost nobody is teaching them how their own job just changed," said Snehal Nimje, CEO, Outdoo AI. "A kickoff session on Monday is stale by Friday. Teams need training that is built from their own content, checks that they understood it, and keeps up when the tool or the process changes."The loop has four steps. AI Trainers turn a company's playbooks, tool guides and product documents into interactive training that teaches a concept, a skill or a tool and checks understanding as it goes, so "completed" means the person could explain it, and Knowledge Sync keeps that training current as the source content changes. People then rehearse the conversations and the tool steps they will face, in realistic scenarios and workflow simulations built from the company's own context. One scorecard grades practice and real work against the company's own framework, so leaders see skill by person, cohort and region. Outdoo AI Coach, always on, then turns each gap into feedback, a short practice session or a refresher AI Trainer, without waiting for a manager to find the time.The scorecard does a second job. Because it also grades real work, a rep can watch a rehearsed objection get handled better in their own deal, and see practice show up in their own closes and quota. That is why Outdoo AI expects people to lean in. It is the reasoning behind the product, not a measured result."I have sat through plenty of enablement reviews where the completion rate looks great and the pipeline looks the same," said Sachin Sinha, Co-founder and CRO, Outdoo AI. "When a rep sees their practice score next to their real call score, they pull the practice in themselves. Nobody has to chase them."Customers already see results. Outdoo AI was ranked #1 for Best Results, #1 for Most Implementable and #1 for Highest User Adoption in G2's Fall 2026 AI Sales Roleplay reports. It is trusted by 250+ enterprises and integrates with 140+ systems. Globe Life Insurance reports a 3.7x increase in agent practice volume, 28% better objection handling, 35% faster ramp and 40+ manager coaching hours saved each month."Objection handling used to be the skill that took new hires months to build on live calls, at the customer's expense while they figured it out," said Beau Cullen, Revenue Leadership, Globe Life Insurance. "With Outdoo, reps are running the same objections in roleplay before they ever hear them live, and it shows: our teams are seeing 28% better objection handling and ramping into full quota performance faster than any program we've run before."A 5,500+ employee public event management SaaS enterprise cut ramp time by 55%. CMC, a Fortune 500 company, reports 2.2x faster sales onboarding."The scorecard data from the first cohort gave us something concrete to show leadership. We could point to specific competencies and show improvement across the series. That made the full rollout decision straightforward," said an enablement leader at a 5,500+ employee public event management SaaS enterprise.Today is the first of ten launches. From Oct. 27 to Nov. 11, 2026, Outdoo AI will release one launch on each scheduled day, aimed at the teams that work the loop: contextual roleplays built from real calls, sales training, support training and leadership training, two new capabilities (Knowledge Sync and Screen-Aware Roleplays), a closed loop coaching starter kit, customer proof, and The AI Training and Enablement Guide 2027. Every launch, with its video and blog, will be posted at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">/10-days.Outdoo is the enterprise AI roleplay and training platform for customer-facing teams. It connects learning, practice, and real calls in one loop, so what happens on real calls shapes what teams practice next. Trusted by 250+ enterprises worldwide, including Globe Life, CMC, Invitation Homes, Keller Williams, Sage, Wolters Kluwer, Qure, RAIN Group, Tensar, ProvideSure and Sigvaris Group. #1 on G2 for Best Results, Most Implementable, and Highest User Adoption (Fall 2026). 140+ integrations. For more information, visit .

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Upskilling Teams in the Age of AI: Outdoo AI Coach Connects the Loop

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Outdoo AI Launches AI Trainers and Closed Loop Coaching With Always On Coach News Provided By Outdoo AI October 27, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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