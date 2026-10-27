BLUETTI Partners With Banff Centre To Power 51St Annual Festival & World Tour Across US & Canada

BLUETTI Partners with Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BLUETTI announced its official partnership with the, as well as the across North America.As an Official Major Partner, BLUETTI is bringing its " " initiative to both its US and Canada official sites, uniting clean energy innovation with mountain culture to empower filmmakers, adventurers, and outdoor communities.,:“Behind every inspiring film on screen are creators pushing limits in raw, unpredictable environments. Partnering with Banff Centre is about honoring that relentless spirit and supporting their off-grid journeys to bring remarkable stories from the field to audiences everywhere.”,:“We believe in building a strong roster of sponsors who help us tell incredible stories and promote an environmentally friendly mountain lifestyle full of adventure. We are honored to welcome BLUETTI to our festival family and are deeply grateful for their support.”From November 6–8 at Banff Centre's Kinnear Centre (1st Floor), BLUETTI will host an interactive Marketplace booth and Energy Hub-keeping attendees powered up while delivering live expert walkthroughs of the new Elite Lineup for outdoor creators and adventurers.As the flagship event transitions into the 2026–2027 World Tour starting this December across North American theaters and venues, filmmakers and backcountry explorers can pair portable power stations with portable solar panels to keep cameras running and camps powered off-grid.Fueling the journey is just the start. True impact lives in dreamers braving the wild to share our world. BLUETTI and Banff Centre invite the global outdoor community to gather, celebrate, and witness extraordinary tales that defy limits-both on and beyond the screen.Established in 2013, BLUETTI is a clean energy pioneer powered by robust in-house R&D. Serving millions across 120+ countries, BLUETTI provides reliable solar generators and energy storage solutions for home backup, off-grid adventure, and sustainable living.Since 1976, the flagship Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival in Banff, Alberta, and its World Tour have celebrated mountain adventure, environmental storytelling, and outdoor culture, showcasing the world's best films and speakers.

Tara Fu

BLUETTI ENERGY CANADA LTD.

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BLUETTI Partners with Banff Centre to Power 51st Annual Festival & World Tour Across US & Canada News Provided By BLUETTI ENERGY CANADA LTD. October 27, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Environment



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