Tatyana And Edvard Krivitsky Sued By J&Y Law In Antelope Valley Elder Abuse Case

J&Y Law attorneys (from left) Justin Vitug, Jason Javaheri, Yosi Yahoudai, and Stacy Thumsuden have filed an elder abuse lawsuit against Tatyana and Edvard Krivitsky in the Antelope Valley.

Barred from assisted living, the Krivitskys ran Lancaster care homes under another license. J&Y Law represents a client whose pressure wounds required surgery.

- Stacy Thumsuden, Esq.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- J&Y Law, a personal injury and elder abuse law firm, is drawing attention to Tatyana Krivitsky and Edvard Krivitsky, operators of a cluster of Antelope Valley care facilities, in a case that highlights how Californians banned from running assisted living homes can remain in the caregiving business.

The firm's elder abuse attorney, Stacy Thumsuden, currently represents a client who was cared for in a facility connected to the Krivitskys and who developed severe pressure wounds, commonly known as bed sores, that ultimately required spinal surgery. The client's condition, the firm alleges, worsened while under the facility's supervision. The case is before the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles (Case No. 26AVCV01433).

“When someone is banned from operating one kind of care home, families expect that to mean something,” said Stacy Thumsuden, Esq., elder abuse attorney at J&Y Law.“Instead, we have a system where a ban in one category doesn't follow the operator into the next. That's how vulnerable patients end up getting hurt.”

J&Y Law's case points to a troubling reality in California elder care: an operator barred from running one type of care facility can continue caring for vulnerable patients in another. That, the firm alleges, is what unfolded with facilities connected to Tatyana and Edvard Krivitsky, who operated congregate care homes in the Antelope Valley under names including Capri in the Desert, Napoli in the Desert, San Marino in the Desert and Bellagio in the Desert, in the Lancaster and Palmdale area.

Tatyana Krivitsky has publicly defended the facilities' record, characterizing their history of violations as“not bad at all” given their patient population and stating,“We are looking after very difficult patients.” To J&Y Law, that stance underscores that serious violations can be explained away rather than acted upon.

California regulates care facilities through more than one agency, and the gaps between them can leave patients unprotected. Assisted living homes, known as Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly, are licensed by the California Department of Social Services. Congregate living health facilities are licensed by a separate agency, the California Department of Public Health. When an operator is barred by one agency, that action does not automatically follow them to the other. A facility renewing an existing license is not necessarily re-screened against individuals banned elsewhere - meaning someone barred on one side of the system can keep caring for patients on the other, effectively with a clean slate.

Compounding the problem, the names of individuals banned from assisted living are not posted anywhere readily available to the public, and past efforts to require the state to publish that list have failed. For families, that makes it nearly impossible to learn whether the person overseeing a loved one's care carries a history of serious violations.

“California's aging population is growing, and the demand for assisted living and long-term care will only increase,” Thumsuden said.“Without greater transparency into an operator's history, these problems will continue to get worse. Families may tour a facility and hear all the right promises, but that experience is little more than theater if they cannot access the information needed to evaluate the people responsible for their loved one's care.”

These failures can leave vulnerable patients with severe, preventable injuries while forcing their families to carry added stress, guilt, and new caregiving obligations.

“Our client's pressure wounds were largely preventable with proper care,” Thumsuden said.“The fact that they progressed to the point of requiring spinal surgery raises serious questions about the facility's staffing, supervision and overall quality of care for all patients.”

The firm is encouraging families who have had loved ones in any facility connected to Tatyana or Edvard Krivitsky - including Capri in the Desert, Napoli in the Desert, San Marino in the Desert, or Bellagio in the Desert - to come forward, and it urges California families more broadly to research the licensing history of any care provider before placing a loved one in their care.

“If you are trying to choose a safe place for a parent or grandparent, you should not have to be a private investigator,” Thumsuden added.“Until the state closes this transparency gap, the burden falls unfairly on families. We want people to know what to look for and to know they can ask questions.”

About J&Y Law

J&Y Law is a California-based personal injury and elder abuse law firm founded by Jason Javaheri, Esq. and Yosi Yahoudai, Esq. The firm represents individuals and families harmed by negligence and abuse, including victims of nursing home and care facility neglect, and has helped more than 10,000 people navigate some of the hardest moments of their lives. J&Y Law is committed not only to winning cases, but to supporting the communities and families it serves.

Dan Moyer

J&Y Law

+1 866-598-5699

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tatyana and Edvard Krivitsky Sued by J&Y Law in Antelope Valley Elder Abuse Case News Provided By J&Y Law October 27, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.