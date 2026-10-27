Infinity Replacement by Marvin provides premium replacement windows and doors for homeowners across the United States.

#1 Window Supplier in Northern Virginia

BusinessRate rankings recognize Infinity Replacement by Marvin as the #1 window supplier serving Northern Virginia for 2026.

- Art VerreaultWARROAD, MN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Infinity Replacement by Marvin Washington DC has been recognized by BusinessRate as the #1 Window Supplier in Northern Virginia for 2026, based on the organization's evaluation of customer reviews, service quality indicators, and business performance metrics.BusinessRate is an independent business rating platform that analyzes customer feedback and other performance signals to benchmark local businesses within their categories. According to BusinessRate's August 2026 rankings, Infinity Replacement by Marvin Washington DC earned the highest ranking among window suppliers serving Northern Virginia, achieving the region's top benchmark score."Northern Virginia is an area rich in historical significance and architectural diversity," said Art Verreault, general manager of Infinity Replacement by Marvin in the Mid-Atlantic region. "From historic homes in Alexandria and Arlington to custom residences throughout Fairfax County and newer communities across the region, homeowners want replacement solutions that improve comfort and efficiency without compromising the character that makes their homes unique. Being recognized as Northern Virginia's #1 window supplier is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust homeowners place in our team when making important decisions about preserving and improving their homes."Verreault continued, "What makes our work particularly rewarding in this region is helping homeowners balance historic aesthetics with modern performance. Whether a homeowner is looking to maintain traditional architectural details or enhance a home's curb appeal while improving energy efficiency, our team takes pride in providing solutions that respect the home's design while delivering long-term value."Infinity Replacement by Marvin provides homeowners throughout the Washington DC metropolitan area with a full-service window and patio door replacement experience, including personalized design consultations, custom-manufactured Infinity by Marvin fiberglass windows and patio doors, and professional installation managed from start to finish.The Northern Virginia housing market includes some of the region's most architecturally significant homes, ranging from historic colonials and Federal-style residences to Craftsman homes, brick traditionals, and custom-built luxury properties. For many homeowners, window replacement is not simply about replacing an aging product. It is about preserving architectural integrity while enhancing comfort, efficiency, and long-term performance.The region's climate presents a distinct set of challenges as well. Hot, humid summers, winter temperature swings, seasonal storms, and year-round exposure to sun and moisture can place ongoing demands on windows and patio doors. Infinity by Marvin's Ultrexfiberglass windows and patio doors are engineered to perform in these conditions while maintaining exceptional durability and low-maintenance performance.For homeowners seeking the appearance of traditional wood windows, Infinity products are available in profiles designed to complement the proportions and sightlines commonly found in historic and architecturally distinctive homes. Combined with the strength and stability of Ultrex fiberglass, these designs help homeowners maintain the character of their homes while benefiting from modern performance, energy efficiency, and lasting durability.Homeowners interested in learning more about Infinity Replacement by Marvin can schedule a complimentary consultation at InfinityReplacement.####About MarvinMarvin is a fourth- and fifth-generation, family-owned and -led business headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, employing nearly 9,000 people across North America. Marvin offers a portfolio of windows and doors for builders, architects and homeowners, designed to deliver exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are exported internationally. For more information, visit Marvin.About Infinity by MarvinInfinity by Marvin is a brand of premium fiberglass replacement windows and patio doors introduced by Marvin in 2002 as its dedicated replacement line. Built with the craftsmanship and performance that define Marvin's legacy, Infinity products are made with Ultrexfiberglass for long-lasting durability, energy efficiency, and low maintenance. Designed to help transform homes into spaces that feel healthier, happier, and more connected, Infinity by Marvin products are exclusively sold through a select network of dealer partners committed to exceptional customer experiences and long-term homeowner satisfaction. Learn more at InfinityWindows.About Infinity Replacement by MarvinInfinity Replacement by Marvin is the Infinity brand-led direct-to-consumer retail business providing homeowners with full-service window and patio door replacement solutions. The company thoughtfully manages every detail, from in-home design consultation to final installation and follow-up, making the process simple, informative, and stress-free. Together, Infinity Replacement and Infinity by Marvin pair trusted products with expert replacement services, delivering complete solutions homeowners can rely on. Learn more at InfinityReplacement.

Jennifer Witt

Infinity Replacement by Marvin

+1 651-686-2484

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Infinity Replacement by Marvin® Washington DC Named the #1 Window Supplier in Northern Virginia for 2026 News Provided By Infinity Replacement October 27, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Retail



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