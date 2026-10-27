Haryana Signs Mous Worth Rs 12,000 Crore On First Day Of Gujarat Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh/Surat, Oct 27 (IANS) Haryana signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) involving proposed investments of around Rs 12,000 crore on Tuesday, with commitments spanning defence textiles, renewable energy, industrial machinery and waste-to-energy projects, as the state seeks to attract fresh industrial investment ahead of its global summit in April 2027.

The agreements were signed on the first day of a high-level delegation's visit to Gujarat, led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The proposed investments include Rs 5,000 crore in defence textiles, Rs 2,000 crore in technical textiles and Rs 500 crore in industrial machinery.

A further Rs 4,000 crore has been proposed for the waste-to-energy sector, while solar energy and cosmetics manufacturing together account for investments worth Rs 400 crore.

During the visit, Saini held one-to-one meetings with founders, managing directors and chief executive officers of various companies to discuss the expansion of their existing operations in Haryana, the establishment of new industrial units and potential investment proposals.

Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh also attended the meetings.

The Chief Minister said the state government was committed to supporting investors and entrepreneurs and attracting investment to generate employment opportunities for young people.

"Haryana is working to improve the ease of doing business and provide a favourable environment for industrial development. The government aims to offer investors a combination of supportive policies, industrial infrastructure, connectivity and essential facilities, while simplifying procedures and ensuring time-bound approvals," he said.

Saini said the state is focusing on better coordination between government departments to reduce procedural hurdles and facilitate the establishment and operation of industrial projects.

Haryana's single-window clearance system, investment promotion schemes and plug-and-play industrial facilities were among the measures intended to make the state more attractive to businesses.

The government is also seeking to ensure that industries investing in Haryana receive applicable incentives, necessary approvals and departmental assistance in accordance with the rules.

"Feedback from industry representatives would be considered to improve policies and procedures and help companies implement projects on schedule," he said.

He described the MoUs signed on Tuesday as steps towards expanding industrial activity, developing ancillary industries and encouraging new business partnerships.

Their implementation could create employment opportunities, strengthen the local economy and increase Haryana's industrial capacity.

The Chief Minister invited industrialists and investors to attend the 'Happening Haryana Global Summit', scheduled to be held in April 2027.

During the meetings, industry representatives discussed investment opportunities across various sectors and expressed interest in Haryana's industrial infrastructure, business facilitation measures and investment promotion policies.