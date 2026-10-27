MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, NY, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doctor-formulated dietary supplement combines over-99%-pure NMN with 500 mg of micronized trans-resveratrol and BioPerine, validated by rigorous double-batch third-party testing and supported by over 1,500 verified customer reviews.

Longevity technology brand Omre today released comprehensive independent laboratory analysis verifying that its flagship formulation, Omre NMN + Resveratrol, achieved an NMN purity level exceeding 99%. Engineered by medical professionals to establish a benchmark for raw compound purity, exact dose transparency, and targeted bioavailability in the healthy aging sector, the daily oral supplement delivers 500 mg of greater than 99%-pure NMN, 500 mg of micronized trans-resveratrol, and 5 mg of BioPerine® per serving. To date, Omre reports over 200,000 active customers worldwide and more than 8 million doses distributed across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets.

Addressing Structural Quality Deficits Across the Longevity Supplement Landscape

The global market for healthy aging interventions and cellular health supplements has experienced rapid expansion over the past decade. Driven by demographic shifts, escalating healthcare costs, and a fundamental transition toward preventative metabolic care, consumers increasingly seek evidence-based nutritional formulations to support daily physical stamina, cognitive sharpness, and long-term metabolic health. Sitting at the center of this biological movement is nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), a critical precursor molecule in cellular bioenergetics. However, this explosive consumer demand has simultaneously exposed systemic quality control, regulatory, and dose transparency deficits across the direct-to-consumer nutritional industry.

Because dietary supplements operate under post-market regulatory frameworks rather than pre-market pharmaceutical approval processes, commercial formulations across the category frequently lack empirical third-party verification. Independent laboratory testing initiatives regularly reveal substantial discrepancies between product package labeling and the actual molecular contents of capsules. Common structural issues plaguing the sector include severe under-dosing of key active compounds, masking active ingredient amounts behind proprietary blends, failing to publish batch-specific Certificates of Analysis (CoAs), and omitting required bio-enhancers necessary for lipophilic polyphenols like trans-resveratrol to achieve systemic absorption.

Omre was explicitly established to counter these pervasive industry challenges. Founded by medical doctor Pedram Kordrostami, M.D., the company operates under an uncompromising clinical formulation philosophy: formulating solely around research-backed therapeutic dosages, maintaining complete open-label disclosure of every active ingredient, and conducting exhaustive double-stage third-party laboratory verification for every single production lot prior to retail distribution.

"The dietary supplement sector has long suffered from a trust deficit caused by loose manufacturing standards, exaggerated marketing claims, and undisclosed ingredient substitutions," stated Dr. Pedram Kordrostami, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Omre. "When we engineered Omre NMN + Resveratrol, our objective was not merely to release another entry into the anti-aging space, but to set a pharmaceutical-grade benchmark for purity, biochemical synergy, and total transparency. Publishing analytical proof of our over-99% NMN purity reinforces our core commitment to medical integrity and scientific rigor."

Comprehensive Biological Mechanisms: NMN, Cellular NAD+, and Sirtuin Pathway Activation

Understanding the physiological efficacy of Omre NMN + Resveratrol requires examining the complex biochemical mechanisms governing cellular energy production, DNA integrity maintenance, and enzymatic longevity pathways.

1. Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) and Intracellular NAD+ Biosynthesis

Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) is an indispensable coenzyme found in every living cell within the human organism. It serves as a central electron carrier in mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation, enabling the enzymatic conversion of dietary macronutrients into adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-the fundamental energy currency of cellular life. Beyond bioenergetics, NAD+ functions as an essential substrate for critical enzymatic repair systems, including poly(ADP-ribose) polymerases (PARPs), which detect and repair single-strand DNA breaks caused by oxidative stress and environmental factors.

Human epidemiological studies demonstrate that natural intracellular NAD+ concentrations decline precipitously with biological age. By age 50, average systemic NAD+ levels fall to less than half of youthful baseline concentrations. This age-associated depletion compromises mitochondrial efficiency, accelerates DNA damage accumulation, impairs metabolic signaling, and increases cellular vulnerability to systemic stress. Because direct oral administration of intact NAD+ is metabolically inefficient-as the large dinucleotide molecule undergoes rapid extracellular enzymatic breakdown in the gastrointestinal tract-targeted nutritional interventions rely on direct metabolic precursors. NMN serves as a immediate enzymatic precursor in the intracellular salvage pathway, rapidly crossing cellular membranes via dedicated membrane transporters (such as Slc12a8) and converting directly into functional NAD+ via nicotinamide mononucleotide adenylyltransferase (NMNAT) enzymes.

2. The Synergistic Co-Factor Model: Trans-Resveratrol and Sirtuin Enzymatic Activation

Resveratrol is a naturally occurring stilbenoid polyphenol widely investigated for its capacity to activate sirtuins (specifically SIRT1), a family of highly conserved NAD+-dependent class III histone deacetylase enzymes frequently termed 'longevity proteins.' Sirtuins play a master regulatory role across eukaryotic organisms, governing chromatin structure, gene expression, mitochondrial biogenesis, autophagy, and cellular inflammatory cascades. Sirtuin enzymes are strictly obligate substrate consumers of NAD+; they cannot perform catalytic deacetylation or activate biological survival programs without an abundant supply of intracellular NAD+.

Combining NMN and trans-resveratrol within a single delivery system creates a dual-action biochemical synergy. While NMN restores the essential intracellular NAD+ fuel supply required for enzymatic catalysis, trans-resveratrol acts as an allosteric activator that accelerates sirtuin enzymatic kinetics. Supplying NMN without a sirtuin activator leaves longevity enzymes under-stimulated, whereas administering resveratrol in an NAD+-depleted cellular environment severely limits sirtuin catalytic turnover. The dual-component architecture of Omre NMN + Resveratrol ensures that both upstream cofactor availability and downstream enzymatic activation are simultaneously optimized.

Precision Formulation Architecture and Targeted Bioavailability Engineering

Achieving therapeutic efficacy in oral dietary supplementation requires overcoming physical barriers to compound stability, intestinal absorption, and hepatic metabolism. Every daily two-capsule serving of Omre NMN + Resveratrol is formulated according to clean-label, high-potency standards:



Pharmaceutical-Grade NMN (500 mg, >99% Verified Purity): Synthesized to exceed clinical trial standards, supplying an optimal daily dosage aligned with published human pharmacokinetic and metabolic trials without relying on sub-therapeutic doses or hidden proprietary complexing agents.

Micronized Trans-Resveratrol (500 mg): Standard unrefined trans-resveratrol exhibits poor water solubility and low dissolution velocity in gastrointestinal fluids, resulting in minimal native oral bioavailability. Omre utilizes advanced jet-milling particle reduction technology to micronize active trans-resveratrol crystals, drastically increasing specific particle surface area, accelerating intestinal dissolution rates, and driving superior epithelial tissue absorption.

BioPerine® Piperine Extract (5 mg): Standardized to a minimum of 95% active piperine, this patented black pepper alkaloid temporarily modulates intestinal glucuronidation enzymatic activity. By down-regulating first-pass intestinal hepatic metabolism, BioPerine® increases the systemic AUC (area under the curve) and circulating half-life of co-administered polyphenols like trans-resveratrol by up to 2000%. Clean Vegetable Cellulose Capsule Standard: Encapsulated in hypromellose (HPMC) plant-derived shells. The entire formulation is completely free from gluten, dairy, soy, allergens, artificial colorants, titanium dioxide, magnesium stearate, silicon dioxide, or synthetic flow agents.

Scientific Rationale Against Liposomal NMN Formulations

In recent years, marketing campaigns across the supplement industry have promoted liposomal encapsulation technology as an essential delivery mechanism for all active molecules. However, Omre maintains a rigorous, evidence-based stance against liposomal NMN. Liposomal encapsulation was engineered primarily for highly lipophilic (fat-soluble) or delicate peptide compounds that exhibit poor gut stability or low aqueous solubility.

In contrast, NMN is natively water-soluble and exhibits rapid uptake through specialized intestinal transporters like Slc12a8. Encapsulating NMN in liposomal lipid spheres adds unnecessary processing costs, decreases dose density per capsule, and introduces potential lipid oxidants without offering demonstrated pharmacokinetic advantages over high-purity crystalline NMN. By bypassing unnecessary liposomal processing, Omre focuses capital resources on securing verified greater than 99% raw ingredient purity and targeted micronization technology for hydrophobic compounds like resveratrol where absorption enhancement is scientifically required.

Quality Assurance Protocol: The Dual-Stage Independent Laboratory Standard

To eliminate the analytical gaps present in single-tier quality control models, Omre enforces a mandatory double-stage third-party laboratory testing protocol across 100% of manufactured inventory:



Stage 1 (Raw Material Identity & Purity Verification): Prior to blending and encapsulation, every batch of bulk active raw ingredients undergoes high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) testing to confirm chemical identity and active purity thresholds exceeding 99.0%. Bulk materials are simultaneously subjected to mass spectrometry screening for heavy metals (lead, cadmium, arsenic, mercury), residual chemical solvents, industrial contaminants, and pesticide residues. Stage 2 (Finished Product Potency & Microbiological Clearance): Following automated encapsulation and final packaging, finished product samples are selected by independent, ISO/IEC 17025-accredited analytical laboratories. Third-party chemists verify that active ingredient potencies match label claims exactly and conduct microbiological assays confirming the absolute absence of bacterial pathogens, Salmonella, E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, yeast, mold, and microcystins.

All manufacturing processes take place exclusively within the United States inside certified Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facilities registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Batch-specific analytical Certificates of Analysis (CoAs) are fully digitized and made publicly accessible to consumers on the company's official portal, providing complete transparent trace-ability from raw material synthesis to finished bottle.

Quantitative Clinical Survey Findings and Real-World Outcomes

To evaluate real-world consumer outcomes beyond controlled laboratory settings, Omre conducted a comprehensive 90-day post-purchase tracking study involving 143 verified daily users taking two capsules of Omre NMN + Resveratrol every morning. Key clinical survey findings include:



100% of Participants: Reported statistically significant, sustained increases in daily physical and cellular energy levels without experiencing jitteriness or afternoon crash effects.

80% of Participants: Reported noticeable improvements in overall daily vitality, mental resilience, and baseline subjective health status.

75% of Participants: Documented enhanced physical stamina, improved cardiovascular endurance during exercise, and faster muscle recovery rates post-exertion. 70% of Participants: Observed visible enhancements in skin vitality, dermatological firmness, and healthier physical appearance.

Commercial Specifications, Global Availability, and Comparative Market Analysis

Omre NMN + Resveratrol is available for worldwide purchase through the company's direct-to-consumer store at omre.co. The brand offers transparent tier pricing structures suited for ongoing daily supplementation protocols.



Package Tiering & Retail Pricing Structure

Single Bottle (30-Day Supply / 60 Capsules): $65.55 USD (representing a 5% discount off MSRP).

Three-Bottle Bundle (90-Day Supply): $186.30 USD ($62.10 per bottle; 10% total savings). Six-Bottle Bundle (180-Day Supply): $331.20 USD ($55.20 per bottle; 20% total savings).

All domestic United States orders exceeding $80 qualify for free standard delivery. Purchases are fully eligible for Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) reimbursement, supported by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Usage Guidelines, Administration Protocols, and Circadian Alignment



Standard Daily Serving: Consumers are instructed to take two capsules daily alongside water, preferably during their morning meal routine.

Circadian Metabolic Alignment: Administering NMN early in the day aligns precursor delivery with natural diurnal oscillations in cellular NAD+ metabolism and sirtuin enzyme activity, maximizing bioenergetic support during peak waking hours. Nutritional Lipid Pairing: Taking capsules alongside dietary fats (such as eggs, avocados, or healthy oils) works synergistically with BioPerine® and micronization to maximize systemic lipophilic polyphenol uptake across the gut mucosa.

Extended Frequently Asked Questions (Technical Fact Sheet for Media & Healthcare Professionals)

Q: What fundamentally distinguishes Omre from other NMN formulations available on the consumer market?

A: Omre distinguishes itself through uncompromising medical formulation standards and empirical transparency. While many commercial brands utilize under-dosed active ingredients or unverified raw compounds, Omre provides independent laboratory proof of greater than 99% NMN purity, fully disclosed 500 mg therapeutic doses, enhanced trans-resveratrol bioavailability via jet-micronization and BioPerine®, and published dual-stage testing for every single production lot.

Q: What is the biological distinction between NMN and direct NAD+ supplementation?

A: Functional NAD+ is a large dinucleotide molecule that cannot efficiently permeate intact cell membranes when taken orally, as it undergoes rapid enzymatic breakdown in the gastrointestinal tract. Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) is an immediate metabolic precursor that rapidly crosses cell membranes through targeted transporters and converts directly into functional intracellular NAD+ within tissues.

Q: Why is micronized trans-resveratrol combined with NMN in a single daily formula?

A: NMN and trans-resveratrol target complementary pathways in cellular longevity. NMN replenishes intracellular NAD+ supplies, while trans-resveratrol acts as an allosteric activator of SIRT1 longevity enzymes. Sirtuins require adequate NAD+ to function; combining both compounds provides complete biochemical support for cellular repair and metabolic regulation.

Q: What specific functional role does BioPerine® play in this formulation architecture?

A: Unrefined resveratrol normally undergoes rapid glucuronidation in the liver and gastrointestinal tract, leaving minimal active compound in systemic circulation. BioPerine® is a patented piperine extract that temporarily inhibits glucuronidation pathways, extending the circulation time and systemic absorption of trans-resveratrol.

Q: How does Omre verify product safety, chemical purity, and freedom from heavy metals?

A: Every production lot undergoes two distinct stages of laboratory testing. Stage 1 tests raw bulk ingredients for purity, identity, heavy metals, pesticides, and solvent residues before manufacturing. Stage 2 tests finished packaged capsules for active ingredient potency, label accuracy, and complete microbiological clearance (confirming absence of pathogens, bacteria, mold, and yeast). All Certificate of Analysis reports are published openly for consumer review.

Q: Is Omre NMN + Resveratrol suitable for long-term daily use?

A: Yes. The formulation is engineered by medical professionals for daily, long-term nutritional support. All active ingredient dosages align with published clinical trial safety parameters, and the product is free from synthetic additives, allergens, and artificial preservatives.

Q: How should consumers store Omre NMN + Resveratrol to ensure compound stability?

A: To maintain maximum molecular stability and prevent premature compound degradation, bottles should be stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and excessive humidity. Refrigeration is not strictly required but helps preserve long-term active compound potency in warmer climates.

About Omre

Omre is an innovative longevity and cellular health company dedicated to raising standards across the global dietary supplement industry. Founded by medical practitioner Dr. Pedram Kordrostami, M.D., Omre develops science-backed, doctor-formulated dietary supplements defined by clinical ingredient dosages, complete open-label transparency, and mandatory double-stage third-party laboratory testing. Manufactured exclusively in cGMP-certified, FDA-registered facilities in the United States, Omre formulations are trusted by over 200,000 customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more research data, analytical certificates, and product information, visit omre.co.

Media & Corporate Contact Information

Omre Corporate Communications

Email:...

Website: omre.co

Global Corporate Operating Offices:

United States Headquarters: 30 N Gould St, Suite R, Sheridan, WY 82801

United Kingdom & European Regional Office: 145 City Rd, Old Street, London EC1V 1AZ





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Omre NMN + Resveratrol Reaches Over 99% NMN Purity, Trusted by Over 200,000 Customers