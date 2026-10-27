Dental Intelligence Launches DI Voice, Bringing Native Phones Into the Practice Performance Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Calls, voicemails and missed calls now integrate with system-wide workflows, and include recordings, transcripts, summaries, and sentiment analysis.

Pleasant Grove, UT, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence (DI), the only end-to-end practice performance solution for dental practices, today announced Dental Intelligence Voice, a native VoIP phone system built directly into the practice performance platform. With DI Voice, practices get the industry's deepest insights with their phones already integrated - one system, one login, and one view of every patient conversation.

Until now, practices on DI ran their phones through a separate vendor. Call activity, patient records and performance data lived in disconnected tools, and others in the space built their offerings around integrated voice. Practices had to choose between the most complete Practice Performance Platform and having their phones built in. DI Voice ends that tradeoff and turns a normal phone call into the first event in an end-to-end workflow.

"Practices told us loud and clear: they wanted their phones where their patients already are," said Dan Larsen, Chief Product Officer at Dental Intelligence. "DI Voice puts every call, voicemail and missed call right inside the patient record. The front desk sees who's calling, what was said last time and what needs to happen next, all without leaving DI."







Dental Intelligence

When a patient calls, Call Pop shows the front desk who's on the line before they answer and Click-to-Call lets the team dial out from the Patient Card. Every call gets logged with a recording, transcript, summary and call sentiment attached. Voicemail and missed-call alerts keep follow-ups from slipping.

And because Voice is now part of the DI ecosystem, calls can also be routed directly to AI Receptionist for maximum coverage during off-hours.

"For years, choosing DI meant managing phones somewhere else," said Scott Johnson, CEO of Dental Intelligence. "DI Voice closes that gap for good. Existing customers get one less vendor to manage, and new customers get phones and patient engagement working together from day one."

Through the DI Voice portal, practices manage users, devices and phone numbers in a few clicks. Teams can set dial plans, ring groups and call queues, build custom schedules for business hours, holidays and after-hours routing, and run multiple locations from one account. Call quality monitoring, call logs and fax support are included.

Several phone (hardware) options are available at launch, and many practices' existing phones may already be compatible with DI Voice.

Dental Intelligence Voice is available now to new and existing Dental Intelligence customers, with additional features rolling out soon. To learn more or schedule a demo, click here.

About Dental Intelligence

Dental Intelligence is an end-to-end practice performance platform built to help dental professionals Practice Smarter.TM By connecting real-time analytics and data insights with patient engagement tools, AI, and workflow automation, dental teams gain the clarity and confidence to fill schedules, boost case acceptance, and improve patient retention. Our cloud-based software platform combines essential performance tracking (daily huddle reports, practice and provider scorecards, revenue cycle management, customizable dashboards, etc.) with integrated patient communication tools like automated appointment reminders, follow-ups, two-way and bulk texting, email marketing, insurance claims management, online scheduling, and digital forms. Everything syncs securely with your practice management software through an intuitive interface that makes today easy, and tomorrow achievable. It's a powerful time-saving platform and growth engine, enabling practices and DSOs of all sizes to achieve their unique goals faster and more reliably.

Media Contact

Kevin Rach

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Dental Intelligence Launches DI Voice, Bringing Native Phones Into the Practice Performance Platform