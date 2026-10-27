The Shipyard Names Sara Garibaldi Chief Communications & Client Officer To Connect The Power Of Creativity And Communications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent powerhouse puts earned influence at the center of its agency model spanning The Shipyard, Fahlgren Mortine, TURNER and TinyWins

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shipyard, the independent powerhouse built to Engineer Brand Love, announced today the appointment of Sara Garibaldi as Chief Communications & Client Officer. Garibaldi will advance Communications & Influence as an offering, and lead integrated Client Engagement across The Shipyard, including Fahlgren Mortine, TURNER and TinyWins.

The Shipyard's model is designed to shape how brands are discovered, trusted, chosen and loved in an increasingly complex landscape of media, culture and influence. The agency brings together data & analytics, insights, strategy, creative, media, communications, social and digital, around each client's business challenge. Creativity creates resonance. Orchestration creates impact. Together, they drive growth.

“Sara is a perfect leader for this essential role, as we continue to bring together extraordinary talent, making our collective power a competitive advantage for our clients,” said Rick Milenthal, Chairman and CEO of The Shipyard.“Agencies built in silos can't keep up. Brands now earn their place across culture, creators, media, AI, experience and commerce, all at once. Sara brings earned communications and influence to the center of our integrated offering, and her appointment strengthens our agency model.”

The Shipyard connects how brands build trust, participate in culture, and create demand. The agency recently strengthened its leadership with Chief Creative Officer William Gelner and Chief Media Officer Stephani Estes, and invested in FancyAI, a platform that helps brands earn visibility and credibility in AI-powered discovery.

“What excites me is how much further we can go when we bring all this talent together around a client's ambition,” said Matt Bruot, President of The Shipyard.“We're imagining bigger, solving harder problems and creating opportunities our clients haven't yet seen. Sara brings the vision and leadership to build on that momentum and help our clients achieve even more.”

Garibaldi brings more than 25 years of experience at global PR agencies advising Fortune 500 companies and leading integrated teams. Most recently, she served as President of BODEN Agency. She previously held senior leadership roles at Ketchum and earlier roles at Edelman and Weber Shandwick. Her experience spans communications strategy, client leadership, agency growth, talent, and business transformation.

Her industry accolades include PRWeek's“Women of Distinction” and“40 Under 40,” PRNEWS'“Top Women”, Ragan's“Top Women in Communications” and ADWEEK's“She Runs It” Changing the Game recognition, among others. Her client work has earned more than 50 industry awards, including recognition from Cannes Lions, the PRWeek Awards and the PRovoke SABRE Awards.

“The strongest ideas earn their way into culture and become more powerful as they travel,” said Garibaldi.“At The Shipyard, we can connect creative ideas that earn attention with the reach to multiply their influence. When credibility fuels scale, we can turn a moment of attention into lasting brand love.”

About The Shipyard

The Shipyard is an independent powerhouse built to Engineer Brand Love. The agency unites the talent of The Shipyard, Fahlgren Mortine, TURNER and TinyWins to bring bold ideas, cultural influence, media intelligence and technology together around clients' business challenges. Headquartered in Columbus and San Diego, with offices in New York City, Denver, Cleveland, Boise and Dayton, The Shipyard helps grow the places people choose, the brands that shape their lives, and the businesses that move us forward. Learn more at TheShipyard.com.

Media contact

Sara Vinson

DiGennaro Communications

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