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Proven VCT Plc: Transaction In Own Shares


Date: 2026-10-27 12:47:04

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
27 October 2026

ProVen VCT plc announces that, on 27 October 2026, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:

No.
purchased		 Price paid
per share		 % of class
in issue
Ordinary shares of 10p each 2,043,533 55.58p 0.68%

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820

-End


MENAFN27102026004107003653ID1111874266


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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