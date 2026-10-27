Prime Collision Marks Second Anniversary As Family-Owned Body Shop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANDLER, AZ, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHANDLER, AZ - October 27, 2026 -

Prime Collision, a family-owned auto body shop on Arizona Avenue in Chandler, marked its second anniversary in September 2026. Co-Owners Molly and Matthew Tennant opened the shop in September 2024 to give drivers a collision repair option built on complete estimates and steady communication from the first visit to final pickup.

Prime Collision provides Collision Repair for drivers across Chandler and the surrounding East Valley, with ASE-certified technicians handling work that ranges from minor dents and bumper damage to major collisions involving frame and structural damage. The shop's team of five is built around technicians who each bring more than 20 years of experience in the collision repair industry. Each repair is planned around returning the vehicle to its pre-accident condition, and the shop handles both insurance claims and repairs paid for directly by the driver.

The shop's location on Arizona Avenue, also known as State Route 87, places it on one of the main north and south routes through the center of Chandler. Traffic on and around that corridor shapes the work that comes through its doors, from parking lot scrapes and low-speed bumps in stop-and-go traffic to more serious collisions on the area's freeways. Beyond Chandler itself, the shop serves drivers across the East Valley, with Gilbert, Tempe, Mesa and Queen Creek among the nearby cities it draws from.

Over its first two years, Prime Collision has kept its approach to the work consistent. Estimates are written to be complete and honest up front, so the price does not change later over damage that was visible from the start. The shop works with all insurance companies, handles the claim paperwork on a customer's behalf, and keeps drivers informed at each stage of the repair. Its hours and location are listed on its Google Business Profile.

The work itself spans the full scope of a collision repair, from bumper and panel work to frame straightening and structural repair and the paint refinishing that completes a job. Smaller repairs typically take around 4 days and larger repairs around 10 days, with drop-off usually the same day or within a couple of days when parts need to be ordered.

"When Matthew and I opened the doors in September 2024, we knew exactly what kind of shop we wanted Prime Collision to be," said Molly Tennant, Co-Owner of Prime Collision. "People deserve a complete, honest estimate up front and a clear picture of where their car is at, from the first estimate to the day they pick it up. Two years in, that's still how we run every job, and we have no plans to change it as we head into our third year."

Since opening, the shop has put a set of practical arrangements in place around the repair itself. Drivers can walk in for an estimate on weekdays between 8:00am and 4:30pm without an appointment, and an in-person estimate takes about 15 minutes, though the process can also be started online. While a vehicle is in for repair, the shop's rental car partner picks customers up at the shop and collects the rental there once the job is finished. Vehicles that cannot be driven after a collision are brought in through the shop's trusted towing partners.

"From day one, we decided every technician on our team would have more than 10 years in this industry, because that kind of experience shows in the details of a repair," Molly Tennant added. "We're grateful to every driver in Chandler and across the East Valley who has brought their vehicle to us over these first two years, and we look forward to keeping that trust."

Prime Collision begins its third year under the same family ownership and with the same approach to estimates and communication that it opened with in September 2024. Further information about Collision Repair, including how to request a free estimate, is available on the shop's website, and news from the shop is shared on its Facebook page.

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For more information about Prime Collision LLC, contact the company here:

Prime Collision

Molly Tennant

(480) 732-7900

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801 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225

CONTACT: Molly Tennant