Khachkar Studios Publishes Week #7 Of Weekly T.A.P Reporting Across 26 Pilots

VIEW THE FULL 26-PILOT TABLE

Sunday attendance up 63% or 738. Young women 11% of total. Outreach visits hit 1,705. Media views 1.2 million. Performance payments of $1+ million.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Khachkar Studios published today week #7 of its weekly T.A.P press releases for our 26 pilots.All Christian pilots are expected to work extraordinarily hard to significantly and expeditiously surpass two golden goals: (#1) a 100% increase in non-holiday Sunday total attendance and (#2) young women 15% of total attendance. All Christian pilots will empower the“Faithful” to join the Jesus Lives movement:“Bring a Friend. Bring a Family. This Sunday and every Sunday.”Key performance metrics include:1.Sunday attendance: Last four-week average attendance of 1,912 versus a baseline of 1,174 – up 738, or 63%, for the 11 First Group pilots.2.Young women attendance: 18 to 29 females 11% of total attendees at 211 of 1,912 for the 11 First Group pilots.3.Outreach and engagement: 1,705 outreach visits reaching 4,191 individuals in 2026 to date, including 157 visits reaching 647 individuals during the week of 18–24 October 2026 for our pilots.4.Social media views: 1,238,310 social media views to date for 590“Bring a Friend. Bring a Family.” invite videos, and 1,063 total class attendance to date for our pilots.5.Performance payments: As of October 2026, Khachkar Studios has made $1,076,199 in performance payments to our pilots. The attached table details the funding per pilot.Pilot Church of the Week: Armenian Apostolic Church of the Holy Spirit in Amsterdam, Netherlands, achieved a last four-week average attendance increase of 69% to 405, or 165 new“Faithful”, with young women 11% of total.All pilots totally practice Biblically inspired world-class benchmarks and management excellence.Summary tables of key performance metrics for our pilots are published every Tuesday as a world-class benchmark in Transparency, Accountability, and Performance (T.A.P) and are available at:Khachkar Studios also supports multi-denominational religious organizations using performance-based criteria.About: Khachkar Studios' mission is empowering Judeo-Christian Faithful through a good news Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence“Framework”.For more information about Khachkar Studios, visit:

Khachkar Studios

Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation

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Khachkar Studios Publishes Week #7 of Weekly T.A.P Reporting Across 26 Pilots News Provided By Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation October 27, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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