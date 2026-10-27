Automated Test Equipment Market: USD 13.67 Billion By 2031 With System-Level Testing Is Advancing At 13.2% CAGR To 2031

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mordor Intelligence's automated test equipment market is growing at a 6.82% CAGR, driven by advanced semiconductor testing and system-in-package adoption.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the automated test equipment market is projected to grow from USD 9.83 billion in 2026 to USD 13.67 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The market continues to expand as semiconductor manufacturers invest in advanced testing solutions to support shrinking technology nodes, artificial intelligence (AI) processors, automotive electronics, and increasingly complex semiconductor packaging. Growing demand for high-performance chips, electric vehicles, 5G infrastructure, and system-in-package designs is encouraging equipment manufacturers to develop more precise, automated, and data-driven testing platforms, supporting automated test equipment market growth across the global semiconductor industry.Automated Test Equipment Market Key Growth FactorsAdvanced Semiconductor Nodes Increase Demand for Precision TestingThe transition toward advanced semiconductor nodes, particularly below 7 nm, is increasing the need for automated test equipment capable of delivering high measurement accuracy, faster testing, and reliable performance validation. Semiconductor manufacturers are adopting advanced tester architectures, low-noise measurement systems, and machine-learning-based test optimization to improve production yields and reduce debugging time. The growing complexity of AI processors and high-performance computing chips is further strengthening demand for advanced semiconductor testing solutions.Automotive Electrification Drives Specialized Testing RequirementsThe increasing integration of semiconductors into electric vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), battery management systems, and powertrain electronics is creating new opportunities for automated test equipment providers. Silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power devices require specialized high-voltage testing and thermal reliability validation. Automotive manufacturers are also prioritizing functional-safety testing to support dependable electronic systems, encouraging greater adoption of advanced testing platforms.System-in-Package Designs Accelerate System-Level TestingThe growing adoption of system-in-package (SiP) architectures is increasing the complexity of semiconductor testing as multiple chips and functional components are integrated into compact packages. System-level testing solutions enable manufacturers to evaluate device performance under operating conditions and identify faults that may not be detected through conventional parametric testing. Increasing demand for AI accelerators, advanced memory, and high-performance consumer electronics is supporting investments in system-level testers and burn-in equipment.Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence, says, "As semiconductor architectures become more advanced and electronic systems increasingly depend on reliable chip performance, dependable market intelligence requires transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced analysis. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research methodology to provide decision-makers with reliable insights into technology adoption, competitive dynamics, and long-term opportunities in the automated test equipment market."Automated Test Equipment Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsApril 2026 – Advantest introduces Pin Scale 5000B digital test solution: Advantest announced an enhanced digital test solution for its V93000 EXA Scale platform, designed to address the growing testing requirements of AI and high-performance computing devices. The solution expands vector memory and supports concurrent testing of multiple IP cores to improve test coverage and reduce testing time and costs.June 2026 – Teradyne and Tokyo Electron collaborate on an integrated test solution: The companies announced an integrated test cell combining Teradyne's UltraFLEXplus platform with Tokyo Electron's Prexa singulated device prober. The solution supports known-good-device screening for AI and data-center chips, helping improve device quality across advanced 2.5D and 3D packaging workflows.Automated Test Equipment Market Segmentation InsightsBy Test Equipment TypeMemoryDRAMFlashNon-MemoryLogic / SoCMixed-Signal and AnalogRFDiscreteTest HandlersBy ComponentTester (Core System)HandlerProberLoad/Interface Boards and SocketsBy Test StageWafer Probe TestPackage / Final TestSystem-Level / Burn-in TestBy Technology Node≥28 nm14–22 nm7–10 nm≤5 nmBy End-User IndustryConsumer ElectronicsIT and TelecommunicationsAutomotive and EVAerospace and DefenseHealthcare DevicesIndustrial and PowerBy GeographyNorth AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoSouth AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of South AmericaEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalyNordics (Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark)Rest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaTaiwanRest of Asia-PacificMiddle East and AfricaMiddle EastSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab EmiratesTurkeyRest of Middle EastAfricaSouth AfricaNigeriaRest of AfricaGeographic Analysis of the Automated Test Equipment MarketAsia-Pacific holds the leading position in the automated test equipment market, supported by established semiconductor manufacturing ecosystems across Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan. Investments in advanced fabrication facilities, AI chips, memory devices, and semiconductor packaging are driving demand for wafer probe equipment, package testing platforms, and automated handlers. Continued technology-node transitions and domestic semiconductor manufacturing initiatives are expected to strengthen the region's role in the global market.North America remains an important market, supported by semiconductor manufacturing investments, advanced chip design capabilities, and government initiatives to strengthen domestic production. The expansion of semiconductor fabrication and packaging capacity in the United States is creating opportunities for advanced testing systems. Automotive electronics manufacturing in Mexico and broader semiconductor industry investments are also contributing to demand for automated testing solutions.Europe is strengthening its semiconductor testing capabilities through investments in automotive electronics, industrial semiconductors, and power devices. Germany and France remain important markets for testing technologies used in electric vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and industrial applications. Semiconductor manufacturing initiatives and functional-safety requirements are encouraging the adoption of specialized testing platforms.The digital twin market report is also available in the following languagesJapanese:French:German:Spanish:Portuguese:Automated Test Equipment Market Competitive LandscapeThe automated test equipment market is competitive, with established test equipment manufacturers serving semiconductor, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial applications. Companies differentiate through testing accuracy, throughput, multi-site testing capabilities, advanced semiconductor testing, and support for complex devices, including AI processors and wide-bandgap power semiconductors. Advantest Corporation and Teradyne Inc. compete in semiconductor testing solutions, while Cohu Inc. focuses on test handlers, interface products, and test services. Chroma ATE Inc. and National Instruments (NI) also serve specialized electronic testing and measurement requirements.As semiconductor designs become more complex and advanced packaging gains traction, demand for high-speed testing, system-level validation, and automated handling solutions continues to shape competition. Equipment suppliers that improve test efficiency, support increasingly demanding performance requirements, and enable reliable testing across multiple semiconductor categories are positioned to address evolving customer needs.Automated Test Equipment Industry LeadersAdvantest CorporationTeradyne Inc.Cohu Inc.Chroma ATE Inc.National Instruments (NI)Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceSemiconductor Silicon Wafer Market AnalysisThe semiconductor silicon wafer market is valued at 13.41 billion square inches in 2026 and is projected to grow from 14.08 billion square inches in 2027 to 18.36 billion square inches by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.45% during 2027–2032. Market growth is driven by increasing semiconductor manufacturing, rising demand for advanced electronic devices, and expanding investments in AI chips and high-performance computing.High Bandwidth Memory Market GrowthThe high bandwidth memory market is expected to grow from USD 3.98 billion in 2026 to USD 5 billion in 2027 and reach USD 15.99 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 26.18% during 2027–2032. Growth is fueled by increasing demand for AI accelerators, high-performance computing, advanced data centers, and memory solutions capable of supporting high-speed data processing.Power Semiconductor Market SizeThe power semiconductor market is valued at USD 59.98 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow to USD 78.25 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.46% during 2026–2031. Market expansion is supported by growing electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy installations, industrial automation, and rising demand for energy-efficient power management solutions across electronic systems.Read more:About Mordor IntelligenceMordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence.Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Workhonoree.Learn more at mordorintelligence.

Jignesh Thakkar

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

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Automated Test Equipment Market: USD 13.67 Billion by 2031 with System-level Testing is Advancing at 13.2% CAGR to 2031 News Provided By MI Intelligence INC October 27, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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