Cloudwick Technologies Achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status In The Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Cloudwick Technologies is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner

The designation recognizes Cloudwick's technical depth and delivery track record serving state, local, and education agencies building on AWS.

- Mani ChhabraNEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cloudwick Technologies, a practitioner-led data and AI company that builds governed data foundations and AI solutions for public sector agencies, today announced that it has achieved AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network.Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates Cloudwick with demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping government agencies design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their data and workloads on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners have deep technical expertise, multiple Partner program validations, and demonstrated success deploying customer solutions at scale.“Public sector agencies need data they can trust before any application or AI tool built on it can be relied on,” said Mani Chhabra, Chief Executive Officer, Cloudwick Technologies.“We built the Amorphic Data Platform to be that foundation for state, local, and education organizations. Premier tier reflects the investment we have made in that platform and the programs we have delivered on it.”To earn AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, Cloudwick met rigorous requirements including AWS technical certifications across associate, professional, and specialty levels, business and technical accreditations, and demonstrated customer deployments at scale. Cloudwick holds seven AWS Competencies: AWS Machine Learning Consulting Competency, AWS Migration and Modernization Consulting Competency, AWS DevOps Consulting Competency, AWS Data Services Competency, AWS AI Software Competency, AWS Government ISV Competency, and AWS AI Services Competency. Cloudwick also holds Amazon Elastic MapReduce (Amazon EMR) Delivery and Amazon Redshift Delivery designations through the AWS Service Delivery Program, and AWS Lambda Ready Product designation.“Getting the data right is the foundation, and we have done that work for agency after agency, from emergency medical services to law enforcement to city government,” said Casey Burns, Chief Growth Officer, Cloudwick Technologies.“It takes a mix of people you rarely find on one team: practitioners who ran programs inside government, technologists who build on AWS every day, and data experts who know where public sector data breaks and how to fix it. Premier tier is AWS's recognition of what that team delivers.”Cloudwick's Amorphic Data Platform is the governed data foundation behind Cloudwick's public sector solutions. It deploys into each agency's own AWS account and delivers data ingestion, governance, catalog, and entity resolution as one integrated platform, so government programs build on trusted data rather than rebuilding the data layer each time. In addition to AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, Cloudwick is an AWS Authorized Commercial Reseller, a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate program, and a member of the AWS Solution Provider Program.Cloudwick has deployed Amorphic-based solutions across state and local government, including the California Emergency Medical Services Authority, the Hawai'i Department of Law Enforcement, and the City of Scottsdale, where multiple programs run on the same governed data foundation.“With Cloudwick, I believe we're uniquely positioned to continue to innovate and be a top digital city because of our culture of collaboration and innovation,” said Bianca Lochner, Ph.D., Chief Information Officer, City of Scottsdale.About Cloudwick TechnologiesCloudwick Technologies builds governed data foundations and AI solutions for public sector agencies. Its proprietary Amorphic Data Platform deploys inside each agency's own AWS account, orchestrating data ingestion, governance, catalog, and entity resolution into one foundation that powers the reports, applications, and AI tools public sector programs depend on. Founded in 2010, Cloudwick serves state, local, and education organizations across the United States from its headquarters in Newark, California. Learn more at cloudwick.

Maninder (Mani) Chhabra

Cloudwick Technologies

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

How the City of Scottsdale Built a Blueprint for Frictionless Government with Cloudwick

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cloudwick Technologies Achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network News Provided By Cloudwick October 27, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.