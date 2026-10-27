Artificial Intelligence (AI) In The Legal Market Outlook To 2030: Analysis Of Market Size, CAGR, Trends, And Forecast

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Legal Market Growth

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Legal Market Report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Legal Market Analysis

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Legal Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within the legal sector is rapidly transforming how legal services are delivered and managed. As the volume and complexity of legal data continue to grow, AI technologies are becoming essential tools that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and streamline workflows. This overview explores the current market landscape, regional highlights, driving forces, major players, and future prospects in the artificial intelligence in legal market.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Artificial Intelligence in Legal

The artificial intelligence in legal market is projected to surpass $11 billion by 2030. This sector forms a significant portion of the broader Investigation Services market, which is anticipated to reach approximately $44 billion by the same year. AI in legal accounts for about a quarter of this parent market. Within the vast Services industry, estimated to total $25,315 billion by 2030, the AI in legal segment represents a modest but growing share of roughly 0.04% of the overall market value.

Request A Free Sample Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Legal Market Report



Asia-Pacific Set to Lead the Artificial Intelligence in Legal Market by 2030

By 2030, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the largest regional market for AI in legal, with an estimated value of $4 billion. This represents a growth from $2 billion in 2025, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. Key factors fueling this expansion include the rapid digital transformation of legal services in emerging economies, increased adoption of AI-powered legal automation by law firms and enterprises, rising investments in legal technology startups, more stringent regulatory compliance requirements, and proactive government initiatives supporting AI innovation and digitalization across the region.

The United States to Remain the Leading Country in AI in Legal Market by 2030

The USA is projected to hold the top position as the largest country market for AI in legal by 2030, valued at $3 billion. This is a substantial increase from $1 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 19%. The country's market growth is supported by broad adoption of generative AI technologies among legal professionals, a strong presence of legal tech innovators, rising demand for AI-assisted legal decision-making tools, growing complexity in corporate regulatory frameworks, and ongoing investments by law firms and corporations aimed at enhancing productivity and client service capabilities through AI.

Access The Detailed Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Legal Market Report Here



Dominance of Software Segment Within the Artificial Intelligence in Legal Market

Among the market components-software, hardware, and services-the software sector will be the largest, accounting for 64% or $7 billion of the total market by 2030. This growth is propelled by increasing deployment of AI-driven legal research platforms, automated contract lifecycle management solutions, intelligent document review tools, and predictive analytics for litigation strategies. Continuous advancements in natural language processing are also enabling improved accuracy and efficiency in legal operations, further boosting demand for AI software.

Diverse Market Segmentation by Deployment, Application, and End User

The AI in legal market is categorized by deployment modes into on-premises and cloud-based solutions. Application segments include contract management, e-discovery, legal research, compliance and risk management, case prediction and litigation analytics, and document automation. End users span law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies, reflecting the wide-ranging impact of AI across different legal service providers.

Steady Market Growth Fueled by a 19% CAGR Through 2030

The artificial intelligence in legal market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19% leading up to 2030. This robust growth is underpinned by multiple factors that enhance efficiency and accuracy in legal processes, making AI an indispensable part of the legal ecosystem.

Growth Catalyst: Increasing Demand for Legal Process Automation

One of the main drivers behind the market's expansion is the rising demand for automation in legal workflows. Law firms and legal departments are increasingly adopting AI-powered platforms to automate repetitive tasks such as document drafting, contract management, legal research, and case tracking. This intelligent automation accelerates task completion, enhances consistency, and reduces administrative burdens. As legal professionals aim to focus more on strategic advisory roles, the adoption of AI in legal process automation is expected to contribute approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

Expanding Complexity and Volume of Legal Data Driving AI Adoption

The sheer increase in volume and complexity of legal data, including contracts, regulatory documents, litigation files, and compliance records, is another significant factor pushing the AI in legal market forward. AI technologies enable efficient classification, search, and extraction of vital information from large datasets, supporting quicker and more accurate decision-making. The ongoing growth of digital legal content is fueling the demand for sophisticated AI-powered legal intelligence solutions, contributing roughly 1.0% annual growth to the market.

Focus on Cost Efficiency and Operational Improvement Accelerates Growth

The pressure on legal organizations to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency is further driving AI adoption. AI tools help minimize manual workloads, optimize resource utilization, and speed up legal service delivery without compromising on quality. Such AI-assisted workflows also reduce human error and repetitive tasks. As legal departments prioritize efficient and cost-effective service models, investments in AI-driven legal technology are set to expand, adding about 0.8% annual growth to the market.

Key Growth Opportunities Across Software, Hardware, and Services Markets

Looking ahead to 2030, substantial growth opportunities exist across the software, hardware, and services segments of the AI in legal market. Together, these areas are expected to generate over $6 billion in additional market value, driven by the expanding use of AI-enabled legal software platforms, deployment of advanced computing infrastructure for AI workloads, rising demand for consulting and implementation services, increasing cloud-based legal solutions, and ongoing progress in generative AI and natural language processing technologies tailored for legal applications. This growth trajectory highlights the legal industry's commitment to boosting productivity, enhancing compliance, and modernizing operations through AI.

The software segment alone is anticipated to grow by $4 billion, with hardware and services each expanding by $1 billion from 2025 to 2030. Major players in this space focus on generative AI, automation of legal research, intelligent document review, contract lifecycle management, litigation analytics, and workflow optimization. Improving legal accuracy, reducing research time, and strengthening regulatory compliance remain central to their strategic efforts.

Leading Company Driving the Artificial Intelligence in Legal Market

Thomson Reuters Corporation emerged as the market leader in 2025, capturing a 4% share of global sales. The company's legal professionals segment offers an extensive range of AI-powered solutions including legal research, document drafting, contract analysis, litigation support, and compliance tools. These innovations enhance legal productivity, accelerate decision-making, and automate workflows, providing trusted intelligence to law firms and corporate legal teams.

Top Players Shaping the Artificial Intelligence in Legal Market Landscape

Key companies active in the AI in legal market include Thomson Reuters Corporation, RELX plc, Microsoft Corporation, Wolters Kluwer N.V., ServiceNow Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., DocuSign Inc., Elastic N.V., OpenText Corporation, UiPath Inc., CS Disco Inc., Nuix Limited, KLDiscovery Inc., Intapp Inc., LegalZoom Inc., Tyler Technologies Inc., FTI Consulting Inc., and Veritone Inc.

Market Fragmentation and Competitive Environment

The AI in legal market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 19% of the market revenue in 2025. This reflects challenges related to technology adoption, trusted legal data requirements, domain-specific AI expertise, security, regulatory compliance, and integration with existing legal workflows. Leading firms like Thomson Reuters Corporation, RELX plc, Microsoft Corporation, and others maintain significant market share by offering comprehensive AI-driven legal platforms, extensive legal content libraries, strategic partnerships, and ongoing advancements in generative AI, legal analytics, and automation. As demand for intelligent legal research and compliance solutions rises, innovation and ecosystem expansion will continue to strengthen these companies' positions.

Primary Raw Material Providers in AI for Legal Technology

The main suppliers of critical raw materials and technological components in the AI in legal market include NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Broadcom Inc., Oracle Corporation, Snowflake Inc., Databricks Inc., Hugging Face Inc., Scale AI Inc., Cohere Inc., Anthropic PBC, Mistral AI SAS, CoreWeave Inc., and Cloudflare Inc.

Key Distributors and Wholesalers Serving the AI in Legal Market

Major wholesalers and distributors supporting this market are Carahsoft Technology Corporation, TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Exclusive Networks SA, SoftwareONE Holding AG, Crayon Group Holding ASA, SHI International Corp., Insight Enterprises Inc., CDW Corporation, Softcat plc, Bechtle AG, Computacenter plc, Bytes Technology Group plc, Presidio Inc., ePlus Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, and Fujitsu Limited.

Prominent End Users in the AI Legal Market

Leading end users of AI legal solutions include major global law firms and legal service providers such as Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper, Clifford Chance LLP, Linklaters LLP, Allen & Overy, Shearman & Sterling LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, White & Case LLP, Hogan Lovells LLP, Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, Freshfields LLP, Dentons, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Sidley Austin LLP, Jones Day, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP, CMS Legal Services EEIG, and Eversheds Sutherland LLP.

Competitive Trends Transforming the AI in Legal Market

Generative AI platforms are revolutionizing the AI legal market by enhancing legal research, accelerating document drafting, and improving case management across law firms and corporate legal teams. For example, in April 2025, Anytime AI introduced its 5th Generation Legal AI Platform, an all-encompassing generative AI solution tailored for plaintiff attorneys to streamline litigation workflows. Its AI-enabled document drafting, medical record analysis, legal research, discovery automation, and case summarization features reduce manual burdens, improve legal accuracy, speed up case preparation, and allow attorneys to concentrate on strategic and client-focused tasks.

Strategies Adopted by Companies to Maintain Market Leadership

To stay competitive, companies are focusing on several key approaches: developing generative AI platforms that transform legal research and document automation, enhancing AI-powered contract lifecycle management to improve enterprise legal operations, forming strategic partnerships to grow the legal technology ecosystem, deploying cloud-based AI legal solutions that promote secure workflow collaboration, and innovating explainable AI technologies to strengthen regulatory compliance and ensure transparent decision-making.

This comprehensive outlook underscores the dynamic evolution and promising potential of the artificial intelligence in legal market, driven by continuous technological advancements and increasing adoption across the global legal industry.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Legal Market Outlook to 2030: Analysis of Market Size, CAGR, Trends, and Forecast News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.