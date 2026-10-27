Drone Analytics Market Value Expected To Grow At 27% CAGR, Reaching $17.2 Billion By 2030

Drone Analytics Market

Drone Analytics Market Report

Drone Analytics Market Size

The Business Research Company's Drone Analytics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The drone analytics market is rapidly evolving as businesses and governments increasingly rely on aerial data for a variety of applications. With advances in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and sensor technologies, this sector is witnessing significant growth and transformation. Below, we explore the market's size, key drivers, major players, and the trends shaping its future.

Drone Analytics Market Size and Projected Growth

By 2030, services will dominate the drone analytics market, making up 69 percent of the total value-approximately $12 billion. This surge is driven by increasing demand for outsourced aerial surveying, inspection, and specialized data analysis. Companies providing drone technology and geospatial analytics software compete fiercely, focusing on AI-powered platforms, cloud-based processing, real-time intelligence, and precise mapping. Automated interpretation of data, integration with GIS systems, and machine learning advancements remain central to their offerings.

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Forecast for the Drone Analytics Market Value in 2030

The global drone analytics market is expected to surpass $17 billion by 2030. Within the broader Aerospace sector, valued at around $442 billion at that time, drone analytics will represent roughly 4 percent. When considering the entire Aerospace & Defense industry, predicted to reach $1,166 billion by 2030, this market will account for nearly 1 percent of the total. The industry is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 percent through 2030.

Primary Factors Accelerating Growth in the Drone Analytics Market

Three major forces are propelling the expansion of drone analytics worldwide: adoption of AI-driven aerial intelligence in construction, rising defense and homeland security expenditure, and growing use of smart infrastructure monitoring. These factors influence a broad range of applications across construction, industrial analytics, and public safety.

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AI-Enabled Aerial Intelligence in Construction

Construction companies increasingly harness drones to capture vast amounts of visual and sensor data. AI platforms analyze this information to provide actionable insights that improve site monitoring, project management, and risk assessment. This enables faster and more accurate decision-making, resource allocation, and delay reduction. This trend is expected to add roughly 1.5 percent to the market's annual growth.

Boost in Defense and Homeland Security Budgets

Governments are investing more heavily in drone technologies for surveillance, reconnaissance, border control, and threat detection. Defense agencies gather extensive aerial data, which analytics tools convert into real-time intelligence that enhances mission planning and situational awareness. This increased focus on modernizing defense capabilities is projected to contribute about 0.5 percent yearly growth to the drone analytics market.

Demand for Smart Infrastructure Monitoring

The development of smart infrastructure projects is fueling demand for drones to inspect critical assets like bridges, roads, railways, and power grids. Analytics help identify structural problems, track conditions, and support predictive maintenance more efficiently than traditional methods. This use case is expected to provide around 0.8 percent annual market growth.

Cloud-Based Flight Data Intelligence Transforming the Market

Cloud platforms that manage flight data are reshaping drone analytics by automating data processing and embedding AI-driven insights. For instance, in May 2024, ideaForge Technology Limited introduced the Flyght Cloud Platform, which offers secure cloud storage, AI-powered mission analytics, and multi-UAV integration. These capabilities enhance operational awareness and decision-making efficiency.

The Dominance of Services Within the Drone Analytics Market

When broken down by type, the market is split between service offerings and software as a service (SaaS). Services will represent the largest share in 2030-69 percent or $12 billion-supported by widespread demand for outsourced aerial surveys, specialist data interpretation, mission planning, fleet management, environmental assessments, and industry-specific consulting. Preference for managed analytics that simplify operations also plays a significant role.

Additional Market Segmentation Details

The drone analytics market can also be segmented by solution type into end-to-end and point solutions. Deployment models include on-premises and cloud-based platforms. Applications encompass thermal detection, geolocation tagging, aerial monitoring, ground exploration, volumetric calculations, 3D modeling, and others. Industry-wise, it serves construction, mining, agriculture, insurance, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, telecommunications, scientific research, and more.

North America Holds the Largest Share of the Drone Analytics Market

As of 2030, North America is projected to lead the drone analytics market with a valuation of $6.1 billion, up from $1.9 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 27 percent. This growth stems from commercial drone use in sectors like agriculture, energy, construction, and mining, regulatory support for operations beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), investments in geospatial intelligence, infrastructure inspection needs, and expanding defense applications. The mature technology ecosystem in the U.S. and Canada further strengthens this position.

The United States as the Top Drone Analytics Market Country

Within North America, the U.S. will be the largest market, expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2030 from $1.6 billion in 2025, maintaining a 27 percent CAGR. Key growth drivers include precision agriculture, utility corridor inspections, aerial analytics for emergency response, digital twin and 3D infrastructure mapping, investment in autonomous drone fleets, and increased use of AI-powered image processing and geospatial analytics.

Combined Impact of Service and SaaS Segments on Market Expansion

Services and software as a service together are forecasted to add over $12 billion to the drone analytics market by 2030. Service revenue is expected to increase by $9 billion, while SaaS will contribute $3 billion between 2025 and 2030. This growth is fueled by integrating cloud analytics with drone operations, a rising demand for predictive analytics, automated decision support, subscription-based aerial intelligence, and scalable platforms that meet commercial and governmental needs for operational insights.

Market Competition and Fragmentation

The drone analytics market remains fragmented, with the top ten companies accounting for only about 5 percent of total revenue in 2025. Low barriers to entry, accessible cloud platforms, advances in AI and geospatial tech, and increasing commercial drone usage support this fragmentation. Leading players maintain their positions through diversified software offerings, AI analytics innovation, strategic partnerships, global reach, and continuous development of aerial data processing capabilities.

Top Companies and Their Market Shares in 2025

The leading drone analytics companies and their approximate market shares in 2025 include:

- DroneDeploy (1 percent)

- Pix4D SA (1 percent)

- Propeller Aero (1 percent)

- SkySpecs Inc. (1 percent)

- Sentera Inc. (0.5 percent)

- SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (0.4 percent)

- Bentley Systems (0.3 percent)

- Skydio Inc. (0.1 percent)

- AeroVironment Inc. (0.05 percent)

- Hivemapper (0.04 percent)

Strategic Moves That Help Companies Maintain Leadership

To stay competitive, companies are focusing on advancing AI-powered analytics for real-time data processing and decision support, expanding commercial drone deployments across various industries, integrating cloud platforms to enhance scalability, and leveraging machine learning and computer vision technologies to boost image analysis and predictive capabilities.

Market Sales Leader in 2025: DroneDeploy

According to The Business Research Company, DroneDeploy ranked first globally in drone analytics sales in 2025, holding a 1 percent market share. The company specializes in cloud-based reality capture and aerial intelligence solutions, offering services such as aerial data processing, mapping, 3D modeling, inspection, and AI-driven analytics for sectors like construction, agriculture, energy, mining, and infrastructure.

Notable Companies Operating in the Drone Analytics Market

Besides the top players, the drone analytics market features companies including Viatechnik LLC, HUVRdata Inc., Delair SAS, Insitu Inc., FlytBase Inc., Parrot Drones SAS, Delta Drone SA, Eagle Aerial Systems Inc., Draganfly Inc., Aerial Vantage Inc., PrecisionHawk Inc., ideaForge Technology Private Limited, and Optelos LLC.

Suppliers, Distributors, and End Users in Drone Analytics

Key raw material suppliers in this market comprise companies like Sony Group Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, FLIR Systems, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Intel, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, Bosch Sensortec, Murata Manufacturing, TDK Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, Trimble, Hexagon, NovAtel, Septentrio, u-blox, OmniVision Technologies, ams-OSRAM, Lumentum Holdings, Coherent Corporation, and Velodyne Lidar.

Wholesalers and distributors include Arrow Electronics, Avnet, DigiKey, Mouser Electronics, Future Electronics, Macnica Holdings, TTI, RS Group, Farnell Global, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente, Heilind Electronics, Sager Electronics, Master Electronics, Powell Electronics, PEI-Genesis, Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX, Redington Limited, ALSO Holding, Bechtle AG, ScanSource, Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks, and D&H Distributing Company.

End users span a broad range of companies, such as DroneDeploy Inc., Pix4D SA, PrecisionHawk, Skycatch, Delair SAS, Kespry, Aerodyne Group, Terra Drone Corporation, Measure Global, Flyability, Cyberhawk Innovations, Airobotics, DroneBase, Propeller Aero, Sentera, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Nearmap, EagleView Technologies, Esri, Precision Analytics Agriculture, Wingtra, SkyMap Global, Optelos, Volatus Aerospace, and Spexi Geospatial.

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. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Drone Analytics Market Value Expected To Grow At 27% CAGR, Reaching $17.2 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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