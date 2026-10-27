Boostlingo Joins Zebra Technologies' Partnerconnect Program

Boostlingo's interpreting platform is now Zebra validated, putting human and AI interpreters at the point of care on Zebra mobile devices.

- Julie Mills, CINOAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boostlingo, the Language Intelligence Platform that connects people to qualified human and AI interpreters in seconds, today announced its participation in the ZebraPartnerConnect program. The award-winning program is recognized as a leading channel program designed to empower partners to grow, build greater expertise and serve customers more effectively. Zebra Technologies provides the foundation for intelligent operations with an extensive portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions powered by AI.Boostlingo joins as a registered Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner, focusing on software solutions for healthcare interpreting. Boostlingo is now validated on Zebra HC20/HC25, HC50/HC55, FR55 and ET401 mobile devices. Through this partnership, Boostlingo will deliver interpretation at the point of engagement that help businesses make critical workflows faster, simpler and more efficient every day.“The process to provide interpretation today involves many steps, clicks, and minutes,” said Julie Mills, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer at Boostlingo.“In some cases, there isn't a solution, leaving people to avoid conversation. Boostlingo + Zebra makes it simple. With two clicks and two seconds, you're ready to engage. Boostlingo, running on Zebra devices puts interpretation at your fingertips. AI is there for quick, easy interactions that roll to a human interpreter with one tap. AI when it fits, human when it counts.”“Care doesn't start at the bedside. It starts the moment a patient arrives on campus,” said Kassaundra McKnight, Chief Nursing Informatic Officer, Zebra Technologies.“Imagine pulling into the parking lot and needing help, but no one speaks your language. Something as simple as navigating valet becomes a point of friction. For patients who don't speak English, those early barriers can create confusion, anxiety, and a sense of disconnection before they ever walk through the hospital doors. If we are serious about delivering an exceptional patient experience, we must remove those barriers from the parking lot to the bedside and across the entire care journey.”The Zebra PartnerConnect program fosters collaboration among distributors, resellers, solution partners, ISVs, systems integrators (SIs), and technology alliance partners. It provides a unified platform to meet customer needs, accelerate market growth, and deliver end-to-end solutions. The program reflects Zebra's commitment to empowering its partners with cutting-edge tools and resources while addressing the diverse demands of industries such as retail, healthcare, transportation, logistics, manufacturing, and more.About BoostlingoBoostlingo is an interpreting technology company based in Austin, Texas. Its language intelligence platform provides organizations with video, phone, event and AI interpreting, plus, scheduling, management, and reporting tools to run them, all in one place. The goal: communicate without barriers.Learn more at

Morgan Lierley

Boostlingo

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Boostlingo Joins Zebra Technologies' PartnerConnect Program News Provided By Boostlingo October 27, 2026, 16:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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