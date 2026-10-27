Marge Piercy's The Hour Of My Death Is A Joyful Reflection On Life, Legacy And The Gift Of More Time

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The Hour of My Death Book Cover

Marge Piercy Author Headshot

The Celebrated Feminist Writer's Final Memoir Chronicles the Year Following her Near Death

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sibylline Press announces the release of The Hour of My Death: A Journal of the Year After I Died, the final memoir by acclaimed novelist, poet, and feminist icon Marge Piercy. The memoir arose after a medical emergency in October 2022 that took her to death's door before she was resuscitated and given an extension on life.Written in the Japanese zuihitsu literary form, the book moves fluidly from the narrative to outtakes of luminous poetry, recipes, and even gardening advice. She celebrates a life well lived, everyday pleasures, creative expression, while reflecting on her own mortality. The result is a distinctive and deeply human journal of a year marked by renewal, gratitude and the wisdom that comes with living into your 9th decade.Known for her fearless exploration of feminism, social justice, identity and the human condition, Piercy brings that same candor and insight to this final work. Rather than simply looking back on a remarkable life, she turns her attention to the experience of continuing to live it.Special EventFurther celebrating her legacy, Sibylline Press is hosting“Celebrating Marge Piercy: A Life in Words,” a special online class focused on her extraordinary literary legacy. Those who know her work will appreciate the breadth of it and those new to her genius will discover the brilliance of her life's work. The November 19 online session also includes a digital copy of her memoir. Learn more and register: HEREAbout Marge PiercyMarge Piercy is a celebrated American novelist, poet, and progressive activist whose influential body of work has explored feminism, social justice and the complexities of human experience. Her novels include Woman on the Edge of Time, He, She and It, which won the 1993 Arthur C. Clarke Award, and Gone to Soldiers, a New York Times bestseller and sweeping historical novel set during World War II. She has authored 15 other novels and short story collections and published 20 volumes of poetry. Her poems have been widely anthologized and have appeared in artwork and song lyrics. A pioneer in the use of gender-neutral pronouns in the 1970s, Piercy's work remains a staple of women's studies programs and sparked a turning point in thousands of women's understanding of themselves.The Hour of My Death: A Journal of the Year After I DiedBy Marge PiercyMemoirTrade Paperback | 9798897400355 | $18.00eBook | 9798897400331 | $9.99268 pagesPublication Date: October 27, 2026Published by Sibylline PressAbout Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by ten women of a certain age. The press currently publishes nearly 50 titles a year. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir and writing craft. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

Jenny McIntosh

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Marge Piercy's The Hour of My Death Is a Joyful Reflection on Life, Legacy and the Gift of More Time News Provided By JMPR October 27, 2026, 16:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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