Transducers Direct Expands Ready-To-Ship Availability With 10 Popular Pressure Transducer Configurations

Ten of Transducers Direct's most-requested pressure transducer configurations are now manufactured in quantity and ready to ship when customers need them most.

- Dwain Jackson, Vice President of Sales and General ManagerCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Transducers Direct, a leading U.S. manufacturer of both wired and leading-edge wireless pressure and temperature sensing solutions, is expanding its extensive ready-to-ship offerings with 10 preconfigured pressure transducer models from our newest pressure transducer family, the TDN series. These configurations were selected based on customer demand and ordering trends over the past decade.Building on Transducers Direct's extensive inventory of ready-to-ship sensors, TD is adding these 10 most popular pressure and output configurations to its already deep inventory. While many of our sensors traditionally can ship within a day, manufacturing these specific, high-demand configurations in quantity allows TD to maintain dedicated stock, fulfill orders immediately, and help customers avoid additional production lead times.This initiative provides a faster path to shipment for customers replacing sensors on down equipment, OEM engineers who need sensors to quickly to test for new designs, or companies building inventory for future requirements. Orders of up to five transducers can ship the same day, while larger-volume and OEM orders can be fulfilled within 30 days or less.“We're adding another layer to our commitment to customer service by keeping the pressure transducers our customers request most readily available,” said Dwain Jackson, Vice President of Sales and General Manager at Transducers Direct.“When customers need a sensor to get equipment back up and running or want to have inventory on hand for their next project, we want to make it as easy as possible to get what they need.”Available TDN Preconfigured Pressure Transducer Series:- Vac–0, 4–20 mA Output, 4-pin Mini 9.4 DIN, 1% Accuracy | TDN31BGV00003D004- Vac–0, 4–20mA Output, M12, 4-pin, 0.4% Accuracy | TDN43BGV00003Q005- 0–50 psi, 4–20 mA Output, 3-pin Packard, 1% Accuracy | TDN30BG005003B004- 0–50 psi, 0–5 VDC Output, 3-pin Packard, 1% Accuracy | TDN30CG005003B004- 0–100 psi, 4–20 mA Output, 3-pin Packard, 1% Accuracy | TDN30BG010001B004- 0–100 psi, 0–5 VDC Output, 3-pin Packard, 1% Accuracy | TDN30CG010003B004- 0–100 psi, 0.5–4.5 VDC Output, 3-pin Packard, 1% Accuracy | TDN33KG010003B004- 0–100 psi, 4–20mA Output, M12, 4-pin, 0.4% Accuracy | TDN43BG010003Q005- 0–250 psi, 4–20 mA Output, 3-pin Packard, 1% Accuracy | TDN30BG025003B004- 0–500 psi, 4–20 mA Output, 4-pin Mini 9.4 DIN, 1% Accuracy | TDN30BG050003D004These ten preconfigured TDN series pressure transducers are available to order online at TransducersDirect with promotional pricing currently offered on all ten configurations.Customers can also contact Transducers Direct's technical and customer service teams for assistance selecting a model or discussing their requirements and application.For projects requiring a specific configuration, Transducers Direct continues to offer customized solutions, from our more than 8 million configurations, with no minimum order quantities, industry best lead times, along with complimentary technical support.###About Transducers Direct:Since 1999, Transducers Direct has been a premier global manufacturer of pressure and temperature transducers, sensors, switches, accessories, and industrial components designed for accuracy, durability, and reliability. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company serves end users, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) teams, and high-volume OEMs.With up to eight million potential configurations across its product lines, Transducers Direct's engineering team supports customized sensing solutions for specific application requirements, from low-volume testing to high-volume production. The company maintains an extensive catalog of in-stock sensors and accessories, with many products available for same-day shipping.Transducers Direct is also an industry leader in wireless sensing technologies, including Bluetooth, FCC-certified cellular-connected, and LoRa WAN wireless pressure transducers. Complimentary technical support, engineering expertise, and customer service help customers identify and implement the right sensing solutions for their needs.Learn more at .Follow Transducers Direct on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Ed McMasters

Transducers Direct

+1 513-583-9491

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Transducers Direct Expands Ready-to-Ship Availability with 10 Popular Pressure Transducer Configurations News Provided By Transducers Direct October 27, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.