Treimage Partners With Haaseline Entertainment & CPG Product Placement Group To Expand Licensing & Retail Opportunities

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Collaboration combines TreImage's licensing expertise and portfolio with strong retail relationships and sales capabilities across key distribution channels.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TreImage, a full-service licensing, marketing, and brand development agency, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Douglas Haase, CEO of Haaseline Entertainment and CPG Product Placement Group. The collaboration is designed to strengthen brand licensing initiatives, accelerate retail expansion, and create new commercial opportunities for TreImage's growing portfolio of brands, celebrities, and intellectual properties.The partnership brings together TreImage's expertise in licensing, brand strategy, marketing, and manufacturing with Haaseline Entertainment and CPG Product Placement Group's experience in retail sales, product placement, and distribution. Together, the companies will work to connect brands with strategic retail partners, expand product visibility, and develop new revenue opportunities across multiple consumer markets.Through this collaboration, TreImage will further strengthen its ability to bring licensed products and branded merchandise to market, leveraging established retail relationships across mass merchandise, grocery, club, drug, convenience, specialty retail, and social commerce channels.Charles Singleton, CEO of TreImage, commented: "We are excited to partner with Doug and his team to further expand the opportunities available to our clients. At TreImage, our focus has always been on building meaningful partnerships that translate brand potential into real commercial success. Doug's extensive retail relationships, industry knowledge, and proven understanding of product placement complement our licensing and brand development capabilities exceptionally well. Together, we can offer our clients a more comprehensive pathway from licensing strategy and product development to retail placement and consumer engagement."Douglas Haase, CEO of Haaseline Entertainment and CPG Product Placement Group, added: "Excellence in brand development is our common wheelhouse. TreImage's consistent commitment to creating meaningful licensing opportunities for its impressive portfolio of clients, combined with our dedication to retail execution and strong relationships with brands and retailers, makes this a natural and dynamic fit. Our many meetings at Licensing Expo reinforced the opportunity to bring our expertise together and further strengthen TreImage's already impressive position in the marketplace. We look forward to introducing TreImage's gold-standard portfolio of clients to retailers across all classes of trade, including mass, grocery, club, drug, convenience, specialty, and social commerce."The partnership reflects both organizations' shared commitment to creating long-term value for brand owners, manufacturers, licensees, and retail partners. By aligning licensing opportunities with retail execution, TreImage and Haaseline Entertainment/CPG Product Placement Group aim to help brands navigate the journey from concept to consumer while expanding their presence in competitive retail environments.About TreImageTreImage is a full-service licensing, marketing, and brand development agency representing a diverse portfolio of brands, celebrities, entertainment properties, and intellectual property owners. With an international network and expertise spanning licensing, strategic partnerships, marketing, and manufacturing, TreImage connects brands with opportunities that drive commercial growth, expand market presence, and build long-term brand value. For more information, visit .About Haaseline Entertainment / CPG Product Placement GroupLed by Douglas Haase, Haaseline Entertainment and CPG Product Placement Group specialize in retail sales development, product placement, brand relationships, and retail market expansion. Through industry relationships and a focus on retail execution, the companies work to connect brands and products with distribution opportunities across a broad range of retail channels.

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TreImage Partners with Haaseline Entertainment & CPG Product Placement Group to Expand Licensing & Retail Opportunities News Provided By TreImage October 27, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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