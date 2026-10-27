NTT DATA Expands AI Factory Footprint Globally To Help Clients Scale AI From Pilots To Production

NTT DATA AI Factories help clients validate priority AI use cases, infrastructure, security, governance and economics before scaling into production. The environments bring together NTT DATA's full-stack AI expertise with technologies from leading ecosystem partners, including Cisco and NVIDIA. Riyadh serves as NTT DATA's strategic AI Factory hub for the Middle East and Africa, connecting regional organizations to NTT DATA's expanding global AI Factory ecosystem in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

DUBAI, UAE, October, 2026 – NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announced the global expansion of NTT DATA AI Factories, which provide hands-on environments where organizations can determine how priority AI use cases can be deployed, secured, governed and operated at scale. The environments help business and technology leaders evaluate AI workloads against real-world requirements including infrastructure architecture, performance, workload placement and cost. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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NTT DATA's market research shows enterprise leaders want greater confidence about performance and business value before scaling AI investments. For many organizations, the shift from AI pilots to production is stalled by infrastructure bottlenecks, governance concerns, security requirements and uncertainty around operational costs and performance. To help clients make deployment decisions with greater confidence, NTT DATA AI Factories bring together the company's full-stack AI capabilities with technologies from leading ecosystem partners, including Cisco and NVIDIA.

These facilities demonstrate use-cases across employee productivity, customer experience, intelligent operations, cybersecurity, networking, software development and industry-specific business processes. Engagements also include discovery workshops, technical deep dives, proof-of-concept planning and solution design. The environments are underpinned by technologies from NTT DATA's partner ecosystem including Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA, which provides a secure and scalable infrastructure foundation for enterprise AI.

“AI at scale is ultimately about turning intelligence into measurable business impact,” said Dilip Kumar, President, Technology Solutions, NTT DATA, Inc.“That requires organizations to balance innovation with responsibility and make informed choices about where AI creates value and how it can be deployed sustainably and economically. Our AI Factories help clients build that confidence before they scale.”

A global AI Factory ecosystem:

The Riyadh facility was the first to launch in September 2026, followed by Paris and Singapore. These new sites join the inaugural AI Factory in Plano Texas.

These four facilities complement the new NTT DATA AI Factory Munich, which launched October 7 in NTT Global Data Centers' Munich 2 data center. This facility lets organizations test AI they own and control against their own use cases in Munich's production-grade environment before making investment decisions.

Together, these facilities form a connected global ecosystem of expertise and capabilities that help clients move their AI strategy into production with greater confidence.

“Scaling AI goes beyond computing. Enterprises need a secure and resilient infrastructure foundation that spans infrastructure, security, performance and operations - while maintaining control of their data and AI economics,” said Cassie Roach, Global Vice President, AI Infrastructure & Connectivity Partner Sales, Cisco.“Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA, combined with NTT DATA's global presence and expertise, gives organizations a strong foundation for moving AI workloads from experimentation into successful production.”

“Realizing AI outcomes starts with building the right AI Factory foundation with strong governance,” said Chris Barnard, Vice President, Networking and Infrastructure Services, IDC.“That requires infrastructure, data, security and operations to work together, supported by the right ecosystem of partners. NTT DATA's AI Factory approach brings these capabilities together to help organizations build operational maturity, manage complexity and turn AI investments into business outcomes.”

About NTT DATA:

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.