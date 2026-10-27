Coursera Appoints Amy Weisenbach As Chief Marketing Officer

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Dubai, UAE, Oct, 2026 - Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR), a leading global online learning platform, today announced the appointment of Amy Weisenbach as Chief Marketing Officer, effective Nov. 30, 2026.

“Amy brings an exceptional track record of helping turn trusted content into a thriving digital business,” said Greg Hart, CEO of Coursera.“At The New York Times, she helped expand how people discover, engage with, and pay for high-quality journalism and a growing portfolio of products. Her experience building consumer demand, combined with her personal connection to education, makes her an excellent addition to our leadership team as we bring Coursera and Udemy together and help more people gain the skills they need for a rapidly changing world.”

Weisenbach most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at The New York Times, where she led marketing across its content portfolio, including News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, and The Athletic. During her tenure, she helped accelerate the company's transformation into a digital powerhouse, combining brand storytelling with performance marketing to attract new audiences, deepen engagement, and drive subscription growth. She also helped introduce and expand the reach of new products, supported by globally recognized campaigns that demonstrated the value of trusted journalism in people's lives.

“Coursera's mission resonates deeply with me, both as a marketer and an educator,” said Weisenbach.“Trusted content can have an extraordinary impact on people's lives, and Coursera brings that promise to learning at a time when developing new skills has never been more important. I'm excited to work with Greg and the team to help more learners discover the opportunities across Coursera and Udemy, build lasting relationships with our global community, and advance our mission through the next chapter of growth.”

Before joining The New York Times, Weisenbach led global marketing at Wilson Sporting Goods and held marketing roles at Beam Suntory and Unilever. She has served as an adjunct assistant professor in the marketing department at NYU's Stern School of Business, teaching brand strategy and consumer behavior. She also serves on DePauw University's Board of Trustees.

Amy holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in Public Policy from DePauw University.

About Coursera:

Coursera was launched in 2012 by Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. Coursera partners with leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, and degrees. Coursera's platform innovations - including AI-powered personalized guidance and features like Role Play and Course Builder, and role-based solutions like Skills Tracks - enable instructors, partners, and companies to deliver scalable, personalized, and verified learning. Institutions worldwide rely on Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, students, and citizens in high-demand fields such as GenAI, data science, technology, and business, while learners globally turn to Coursera to master the skills they need to advance their careers. Coursera is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp. Coursera recently combined with Udemy to create one of the world's most comprehensive skills development platforms. Together, the Coursera and Udemy platforms reach more than 300 million learners and 12,000 enterprise customers worldwide.