Schneider Electric And Purehealth Partner To Accelerate Sustainable Healthcare Transformation

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PureHealth will adopt Schneider Electric's EcoStruxureTM Resource Advisor platform and associated services to consolidate energy and emissions data across its facilities The collaboration supports PureHealth's Net Zero 2040 commitment through advanced energy management solutions, IoT-enabled monitoring and predictive maintenance, and ESG data management across the Group's portfolio

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, and PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, have partnered to explore opportunities for advancing sustainability, digital innovation, and operational excellence across healthcare facilities and infrastructure.

The collaboration brings together Schneider Electric's expertise in energy management, sustainability consulting, digital technologies, automation, and artificial intelligence with PureHealth's extensive healthcare ecosystem spanning hospitals, clinics, laboratories, health technology, insurance, pharmacies, and procurement services across the region.

Under the collaboration, Schneider Electric will provide PureHealth with access to its EcoStruxureTM Resource Advisor platform and also establish a framework for exploring sustainable infrastructure strategies, supporting the Group's sustainability and energy management objectives across all facilities. Through this platform, PureHealth will be able to enhance its long-term environmental and operations goals across three key areas: energy efficiency through advanced energy management; digital transformation and AI, including IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive maintenance, and ESG data management; and sustainability advisory, from sustainable building design and green building certifications to circular economy practices. These efforts are aligned with both organisations' commitment to creating a more resilient and sustainable future for communities across the region.

“Healthcare plays a vital role in every community, and the sector has a significant opportunity to lead the transition toward more sustainable, efficient, and resilient operations” said Olivier Blum, Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric.“By combining Schneider Electric's expertise in electrification, digitalisation, automation, and sustainability with PureHealth's leadership in healthcare, we look forward to exploring innovative solutions that can accelerate decarbonisation while enhancing operational performance across healthcare ecosystems.”

EcoStruxureTM Resource Advisor platform will support the management of Scope 1, Scope 2, and relevant Scope 3 emissions, enabling PureHealth to consolidate sustainability data across its portfolio and progress toward its science-based Net Zero 2040 target.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer, PureHealth, said” The future of healthcare depends on building systems that are not only clinically advanced but also sustainable, resilient and equipped to meet the needs of generations to come. By embedding sustainability into how healthcare environments are designed and operated, we can strengthen long-term performance while continuing to deliver better health outcomes for the communities we serve.”

The partnership is aligned to the UAE's climate agenda. The UAE has committed to net zero by 2050, with a 47% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 under its third Nationally Determined Contribution, and since May 2025 the UAE Climate Change Law has required all entities to measure, report, and reduce their emissions. The partnership's energy-efficiency and ESG data management work is intended to help PureHealth's facilities respond to these requirements.

In Abu Dhabi, the partnership builds on targets already in place. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has put the emirate's healthcare sector on a path to cut carbon emissions by 20% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050, and PureHealth has committed to net zero by 2040, a target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, after cutting its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 37% between 2022 and 2024. The partnership is intended to help PureHealth accelerate progress toward that goal.

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment by both organisations to explore innovative solutions that support healthcare decarbonisation, accelerate digital transformation, and contribute to broader sustainability objectives across the UAE and the wider region.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises:

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.