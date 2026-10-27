Hisense Brings Intelligent Cleaning To Modern Homes With Its AI-Powered S7 Dishwasher

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Combining smart technology, premium design and seamless connectivity, the award-winning Hisense S7 Dishwasher brings a new level of convenience and efficiency to everyday living. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, October, 2026: Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, continues to advance its vision of intelligent living with the Hisense S7 Dishwasher. This award-winning smart appliance combines AI-powered cleaning, intuitive design and connected technology to simplify everyday household routines.

As modern homes become increasingly connected, Hisense is transforming everyday appliances into intelligent companions that understand consumer needs and make life easier. Through its AI Companion Suite, powered by ConnectLife, Hisense is building a seamlessly connected home ecosystem where appliances work together to deliver more personalized, efficient and convenient experiences.

“The S7 Dishwasher represents our commitment to creating technology that truly understands and adapts to how people live,” said Ismail Al Horani, Vice President for Middle East & Africa at Hisense.“Bringing together AI intelligence with thoughtful design, we are giving families more time to spend together and less time worrying about household chores. Guided by our commitment to Innovating a Brighter Life, we continue to redefine the smart home experience, where technology goes beyond convenience to create more connected, intuitive consumer experiences.”

At the heart of this vision, the Hisense S7 Dishwasher brings intelligence into the kitchen, making cleaning after family meals, gatherings and busy days more effortless. Its advanced AI Super Wash technology automatically detects load size and soil levels, intelligently adjusting water volume, temperature, detergent dispensing and cycle duration to deliver optimal cleaning performance with minimal effort.

Designed to combine innovation with everyday practicality, the S7 features a premium ergonomic 6.86-inch tilted TFT touchscreen, offering effortless control and an intuitive user experience. Its Auto Dosing technology further simplifies cleaning by automatically dispensing the appropriate amount of detergent for up to 20 wash cycles from a single refill, while AI Eco helps optimize water and energy consumption.

With a generous 16-place-setting capacity, flexible bowl basket, adjustable racks and advanced Corner Boost technology for thorough cleaning, the S7 accommodates everything from delicate glassware to heavily used cookware. Its Smart Dry system, featuring a door fan, condensation channels and automated opening and drying functions, eliminates the need for hand-drying, while Hygiene Wash and UV technology provide added peace of mind for everyday kitchen routines. Throughout it all, the S7 operates at a whisper-quiet 42 dB, ensuring minimal disruption to household activities.

Beyond cleaning performance, the S7 reflects Hisense's commitment to connected living. Through Wi-Fi connectivity and the ConnectLife ecosystem, users can remotely monitor and manage their dishwasher, while Smart Link enables compatible Hisense cooking appliances to communicate seamlessly, recommending suitable washing programmes based on cooking activities.

Recognized for its innovative design, the Hisense S7 Dishwasher has earned international distinctions including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award 2025 and IFA Innovation Awards 2025. Available with a sleek full-glass or black stainless steel panel, the S7 aligns with Hisense's commitment to combining advanced technology, sophisticated aesthetics and meaningful consumer experiences. Leveraging intelligent automation, thoughtful design and premium performance, the Hisense S7 Dishwasher reflects the brand's broader ambition to make advanced technology accessible, relevant and meaningful for consumers.

About Hisense:

Founded in 1969, Hisense is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, operating in over 180 countries and delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and above TV segment (2023–H1 2026). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, the company remains at the forefront of next-generation display innovation.Hisense further strengthens its global brand presence through strategic sports partnerships, including the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, its long-standing association with UEFA EURO, recently extended through UEFA EURO 2028, and its partnership with Real Madrid. These collaborations reinforce the brand's commitment to connecting with audiences worldwide through the shared passion for sports.