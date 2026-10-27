ABU DHABI T10 EXPANDS REACH IN CRICKET's BIGGEST MARKET AS JIOSTAR SECURE BROADCAST RIGHTS FOR INDIAN SUBCONTINENT

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Abu Dhabi T10 has taken another major step in building its next chapter, with JioStar as the official broadcast partners for the Indian subcontinent, significantly strengthening the tournament's presence in the world's largest and most influential cricket market. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The landmark partnership will see all 32 matches of the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 broadcast live across Star Sports' extensive linear television network and streamed on JioHotstar, bringing cricket's fastest format to hundreds of millions of enthusiastic Indian cricket fans.

The announcement represents the latest milestone in the tournament's ambitious growth strategy. It follows Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub's (ADCSH) transition to majority ownership and commercial rights holder earlier this year, positioning the Abu Dhabi T10 as a Government-owned and Government-managed national sporting asset with an expanded international vision.

India, along with the subcontinental region has long been the Abu Dhabi T10's largest international audience, and the new broadcast agreement dramatically enhances the tournament's visibility by partnering with one of the country's most influential sports media companies. Together, Star Sports and JioHotstar reach more than 800 million viewers every week and are home to some of sport's most prestigious competitions, including the TATA Indian Premier League, ICC events, The Hundred, English Premier League, Wimbledon and the US Open among others.

Matt Boucher, ADCSH's Chief Executive Officer and CEO of Abu Dhabi T10, said:“This partnership represents a special moment in the continued evolution of the Abu Dhabi T10. India has always been our biggest and most passionate market and collaborating with JioStar enables us to connect with an even broader audience through platforms renowned for delivering world-class cricket coverage.

“As we continue building the tournament's next growth chapter under Abu Dhabi's stewardship, expanding our broadcast footprint is central to our long-term strategy. We are committed to establishing the Abu Dhabi T10 as a leading sporting and entertainment product, and this partnership gives us an exceptional platform to inspire new fans while strengthening our connection with existing audiences across India and the subcontinent.”

Prashant Khanna, Head – Sports: Rights & Innovation, JioStar:“T10 has found its audience in India for its mile-a-minute format, and we are excited to bring that same energy to the Abu Dhabi T10. In a market that lives and breathes cricket like no other, JioStar's unparalleled reach can take the event far and wide while pulling in a whole new set of fans along the way.”

Beyond live coverage, JioStar will also support the tournament with a range of enhanced fan engagement initiatives designed to deepen audience interaction throughout the competition. These are expected to include exclusive content, behind-the-scenes access, and innovative digital features that will bring fans even closer to the action across the tournament's 13-day schedule.

The 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 will take place from 7th-20th November at Abu Dhabi's iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium and will feature 32 matches across 13 action-packed playing days, including six triple-header days and seven double-header days. The tournament's Official Player Draft was held in Abu Dhabi on 30 September, with leading international stars again competing in cricket's fastest professional format.

With strengthened governance, long-term institutional backing and an expanding commercial and broadcast strategy, the Abu Dhabi T10 continues to build on its impressive global momentum, having generated more than 527 million social media impressions and delivered US$512 million in broadcast value during the 2025 edition.

“The partnership with JioStar is expected to significantly increase audience engagement in India while reinforcing the Abu Dhabi T10's position as a leading global cricket property. By combining elite international talent with world-class broadcast production, multilingual coverage and enhanced broadcast storytelling, the tournament is poised to reach its largest audience yet while further cementing Abu Dhabi's reputation as the global home of cricket's fastest format,” added Matt Boucher.