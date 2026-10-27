Byadgi Chillies: Why Karnataka's Famous Red Chilli Is In Global Demand

Byadgi chillies from Karnataka are prized in global markets for their vibrant natural red colour, distinctive flavour and export quality. Indian chillies reach markets across the United States, China, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh is widely known as the 'Chilli Capital of India'. It is home to Asia's largest dry chilli market, which plays a significant role in the chilli trade.

Andhra Pradesh accounts for a substantial share of India's total chilli production and is renowned worldwide for its 'Teja' variety, known for its intense heat and pungency.

Located in Karnataka's Haveri district, the Byadgi APMC market is recognised as one of Asia's major chilli trading centres.

Byadgi chillies have been awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, recognising their unique regional identity.

With an annual turnover reportedly ranging from ₹2,500 crore to ₹3,500 crore, the Byadgi APMC yard plays a significant role in Karnataka's agricultural economy.

Byadgi chillies are known for their mild pungency and intense natural red colour, reflected in their high ASTA colour value. They are used to extract oleoresin, a concentrated extract valued for its colour and flavour.

Byadgi chilli oleoresin is widely used in the food industry, including sauces and processed foods, as well as in cosmetics such as lipsticks.

India is one of the world's leading producers and exporters of dry chillies, accounting for a significant share of global exports.

While Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are among the country's leading chilli-producing states, Karnataka is also a major contributor, accounting for an estimated 12% to 15% of national production.

Within Karnataka, the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Ballari, Belagavi and Bagalkot are important production centres for the 'Byadgi Kaddi' and 'Byadgi Dabbi' varieties.

Indian chillies are exported to markets across the world, including the United States, China, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Europe and Southeast Asia.

While Guntur in Andhra Pradesh is renowned for its pungent chillies, Karnataka's Byadgi variety is prized in international markets for its vibrant natural red colour, distinctive flavour and export quality.