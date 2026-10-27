Maharashtra: MSF Personnel Allegedly Rough Up Devotees At Dharashiv Temple, Video Sparks Outrage

At Dharashiv's Shri Tulja Bhavani Temple, the devotees were allegedly pushed over by security personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) inside the temple sanctum during darshan hours on Monday, October 26.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), MSF personnel were seen pushing and rough-handling pilgrims as they attempted to pay their respects to the deity. The personnel were stationed inside the temple in order to control overcrowding and ensure a smooth flow of visitors during peak morning hours.

Maharashtra Security Force (MSF), which has often been tasked with managing crowd control and maintaining law and order at major state installations, religious sites, and public infrastructure across the state, is now facing sharp criticism over the handling of the situation.

Also Read:KSRTC Hasanamba Temple Tour Package 2026: Check Fares, Timings and Booking Details Here

How Did the Incident Unfold?

Shri Tulja Bhavani Temple is one of the most prominent Shakti Peethas in Maharashtra, where devotees gather to seek blessings of Goddess Bhavani in Dharashiv, which is located about 45 kilometres northeast of Solapur.

However, the popular Dharashiv temple became a centre of attention after a viral video of MSF personnel aggressively brushing and pushing the devotees, who came to pay their respects to the deity, inside the sanctum of the temple. The pilgrims were left stranded in long queues, waiting to offer their prayers, only to be mistreated by the guards.

One of the MSF guards was seen gesturing to a devotee, apparently asking to move forward and clear the way for other pilgrims waiting for darshan. However, the footage shows security personnel pushing and rough-handling devotees inside the sanctum, where the idol of Goddess Bhavani is housed.

Dharashiv - A controversy has erupted over the alleged misbehaviour of Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel at the Shri Tulja Bhavani Temple in Tuljapur, Dharashiv district. Videos purportedly showing security guards roughly pushing devotees inside the temple sanctum have gone viral on social media, triggering strong reactions from devotees.

- NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 27, 2026

Understandably, the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) has a duty to control the crowd in one of the most sacred places in Maharashtra, but such aggressive and disrespectful behaviour towards pilgrims seeking blessings has crossed the line, leaving a stain on the temple's reputation and administration.

Shri Tulja Bhavani Temple's administration is likely to face questions over the incident, with devotees and social media users demanding accountability for the alleged mistreatment of pilgrims.

Netizens React to Viral Video of MSF Personnel Pushing Devotees

The viral video of MSF Personnel pushing devotees at Shri Tulja Bhavani Temple in Dharashiv has sparked outrage on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens condemning the alleged mistreatment of devotees and questioning the conduct of security personnel at the temple.

Taking to their X handles, many expressed their anger over the incident, with several users calling for accountability and better treatment of devotees at religious sites, while others criticised VIP darshan practices and temple management, arguing that ordinary devotees should not be treated as mere obstacles while seeking blessings.

Another section of users tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other state leaders, urging them to take action against the personnel involved and ensure that devotees are treated with dignity at religious sites.

@gharkekalesh Humans being treated worse than animals in place of worship stripped of dignity. These personnel's wont dare to touch any VIP or politician. They will only use their power against common citizens.

- Ashish (@Ashish691055027) October 27, 2026

@gharkekalesh It's normal as they've turned these temples into pvt business centre

You pay lakh or have big social media reach & amp; you get vvip darshan & amp; puja rights

Other are just crowd

Search slSalasar Balaji temple situation & amp; how they've turned it into pvt business

- Defence News Of INDIA (@DefenceNewsOfIN) October 27, 2026

@gharkekalesh Devotees walk hundreds of Kilometres to get glance of Maa tulaja bhavani. This is sad to see how they are being treated. At least give them few seconds to see her fill the picture in heart

- venkata raghavan (@venki_guru143) October 27, 2026

@gharkekalesh The God Idol Should be placed on a elevated platform. So that Everyone can see god Idol from distance. The temple should be open with high end ceiling and mega hall like features.

- Amit.S (@Amit52160475) October 27, 2026

@gharkekalesh This happens in Tirupati and Srirangam temples too. Srirangam is way worse than even Tirupati. You don't get to see the main deity in full and the security pushes you even before you turn your head towards the deity. Genuine bhakts should avoid going to these temples!

- Murali K (@MuraliK62) October 27, 2026

@gharkekalesh This is not a religion it's pure business and why they go there

- M D L (@MonkeyDLuffay) October 27, 2026

@gharkekalesh @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde hey log sc/st reservation cha out put aahe. Req @Dev_Fadnavis & amp; Eknath Shinde to go as a maharashtrian & amp; not CM. Then see how you are treated as shit by this.

- SanatanFirst(NaBhulengeNaBhulneDenge)️‍♂️⛳️ (@drthakker9) October 27, 2026

Even i have faced this treatment with my family the security guards treat devotees as if they themselves own the devi and no one has right to stay there for a sec!

Totally disgusting management, zero sense of safety, manners at null!

- Aadesh.11 (@WhoAadesh7) October 27, 2026

What the hell is going here @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @NiteshNRane???

- Random Opinion (@Random_Raay24) October 27, 2026

My hometown in news but for all the wrong reasons..

- Rupesh (@RupeshC07) October 27, 2026

@nextminutenews7 Security personnel are there to serve devotees, not shove them like obstacles. Treating worshippers with physical force inside a temple sanctum reflects a deeper failure of respect and administration.

- Seismic India (@SeismicIndia) October 27, 2026

@nextminutenews7 @Dev_Fadnavis please take some strong action against such ppl

- Sejal (@Philomath1412) October 27, 2026

@nextminutenews7 Devotees endure hours in line for a sacred moment, only to be shoved out like an inconvenience.

Temple security must protect faith-not crush the very people who keep it alive.

- Split Truth (@SplitTruthigqp) October 27, 2026

@nextminutenews7 Hardly any temple respects or even behave humanly with devotees. They have to push people coz there will be thousands waiting but that cant be the reason to treat devotees that way.

- Aadi (@kaleAadi) October 27, 2026

Meanwhile, the management of Shri Tulja Bhavani Temple has not issued an official statement on the viral video or the alleged mistreatment of devotees, according to the reports available. However, the incident continues to draw criticism, with netizens and devotees demanding accountability from the MSF personnel and the temple authorities.

Also Read:Alappuzha Youth Drowns in Kalarkode Temple Pond; Body Found Next Day