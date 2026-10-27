Carrick Set To Remain In Charge Of Manchester United For Chelsea Clash: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Michael Carrick will continue as Manchester United head coach for Saturday's Premier League clash against Chelsea despite mounting pressure following the team's humiliating 0-3 home defeat to Bournemouth.

The club's hierarchy has decided to give Carrick another opportunity to improve the team's fortunes rather than make an immediate change in the dugout. United director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada held discussions at the club's Carrington training ground on Monday regarding Carrick's future, according to Sky Sports.

The club had also been exploring possible alternatives, with Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann among the names being considered as potential replacements.

Carrick, however, took charge of training on Tuesday and is set to lead the side against Chelsea as United attempt to arrest their poor run of results.

The defeat against Bournemouth has intensified scrutiny of the former midfielder, with United struggling for consistency in the Premier League. The team have managed just one win in their last eight matches and are languishing in the bottom half of the standings, only two points above the relegation zone.

Following Sunday's loss, Carrick admitted that he had spoken briefly with the club's senior officials but was uncertain about what the discussions meant for his position.

“Just briefly, like always after a game, but nothing out of the ordinary,” he said.

“I will see what happens. I totally understand the situation. I'm not expecting anything in particular, to be honest. I am carrying on as normal. I love this place. I'll always do what I feel is going to be the best for the football club, whatever decision is made on anything, really,” he added.

Carrick was initially appointed interim manager after Ruben Amorim's dismissal earlier this year. Following an encouraging spell that saw United finish third in the Premier League, behind champions Arsenal and Manchester City, he was handed the permanent role.

However, the team's recent struggles have raised fresh doubts about his long-term future, making the Chelsea encounter a crucial test for the manager and his players.