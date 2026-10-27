Bus Rollover Injures 19 In Jerash

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) - Nineteen people were injured on Tuesday when a mid-sized passenger bus overturned at the Musheirfeh intersection in Jerash, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

Jerash Civil Defense Directorate emergency medical teams and rescue crews responded to the scene, providing first aid to the victims before transporting them to Jerash Government Hospital and King Abdullah University Hospital for treatment.

The injured are currently receiving medical care, the PSD said, and a traffic investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident.

//Petra// HA