King Inaugurates SOFEX 2026 In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 27 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), inaugurated on Tuesday the 15th edition of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference SOFEX 2026, in Aqaba, attended by Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, according to the Royal Hashemite Court.

Organised in coordination with the JAF, SOFEX is one of the leading forums for manufacturers and suppliers of special operations equipment, providing a platform to showcase the latest military technologies, defence solutions and cyber security systems, and to exchange expertise and forge partnerships between leading international companies and participating official delegations.







His Majesty was briefed by SOFEX organisers on the themes of the conference and exhibition, and the key participants at this year's event, which is the largest to date in terms of exhibition space and number of participating countries.

More than 400 official delegations representing 75 countries, and 350 exhibiting companies from 38 countries are taking part in SOFEX 2026.

The King watched a video presentation documenting the exhibition's development over the years, which highlighted the most notable modern defence technologies and solutions displayed at SOFEX.

During the opening ceremony, SOFEX Chairman Brig. Gen. (retired) Ayman Al Batran emphasised that this year's exhibition in Aqaba is taking place at a critical juncture amidst increasingly complex regional challenges.

He noted that addressing these rapidly evolving changes requires raising the level of preparedness and strengthening international cooperation, as well as fostering integrated strategic partnerships between nations, armed forces, security agencies, innovators and technology leaders in defence industries.

Batran added that over the course of three decades, SOFEX has succeeded in cementing Jordan's position on the global defence exhibition scene, embodying the Royal vision of establishing Jordan as a regional and international hub for defence innovation and technology.

For his part, the commander of the King Abdullah II Royal Special Forces Group said the nature of modern warfare is developing rapidly as a result of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, pointing out that technical superiority is not enough unless combined with field experience and the ability to adapt quickly.







The commander underscored that tackling future threats requires the forging of close international partnerships, given that the future of special operations forces is shaped by cooperation and shared strategic choices.

His Majesty toured the exhibition and viewed the displays of a range of local and international companies, as well as the latest developments in military technology, the defence industry, and innovative security solutions.

The King was also briefed by company representatives and pavilion managers on the nature of their exhibits and the latest special operations equipment and smart systems that have been developed.

On the sidelines of SOFEX, the King held meetings with Chief of Staff of the Lebanese Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Hassan Odeh and Lebanon Minister of National Defence Michel Menassah, United Kingdom Defence Senior Adviser to the Middle East and North Africa Vice Admiral Edward Ahlgren, Deputy Supreme Allied Commander for NATO Gen. Aurelio Colagrande, Rear Admiral Samuel Majou of the French Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Michał Strzelecki of the Polish Armed Forces, Chief of Staff of the Malaysian Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Datuk Azhan Md Othman, and Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force Brig. Carlos Lovell.







A number of Royal Family members, and senior officers and officials also attended opening ceremony.

//Petra// HA