Palestinians Suffocate From Tear Gas In Israeli Raid In Occupied West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 27 (Petra) - Israeli forces raided the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, on Tuesday, causing several Palestinians to suffer from tear gas inhalation, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

During the raid, Israeli troops fired heavy tear gas canisters toward homes and opened fire on a civilian vehicle attempting to pass through the village center while soldiers raided several residences.

The raid was part of a broader sweep across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem that triggered clashes, tear gas exposure, and multiple arrests.

Meanwhile, illegal Israeli settlers set fire to several Palestinian vehicles during an attack on the nearby village of Umm Safa. Marwan Sabah, head of the local village council, stated that armed settlers stormed the village's western neighborhood after midnight, torched three cars, and spray-painted racist graffiti on walls.

Additionally, settlers established a new outpost on Tuesday on a hill overlooking the Al-Balou neighborhood, north of Al-Bireh.

//Petra// HA