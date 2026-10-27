Authorities Issue Emergency Weather Safety Alert

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) urged Jordanians on Tuesday to exercise caution as a wave of atmospheric instability brings heavy rain, rising water levels, and risks of flash flooding across parts of the Kingdom.

To ensure public safety, authorities issued the following safety guidelines: - Stay clear of danger zones: Avoid valley beds, flood-prone areas, and locations prone to water accumulation.

- Do not cross flooded roads: Never attempt to navigate flooded roads or rising waters, whether on foot or in a vehicle.

- Drive safely: Maintain a safe distance between vehicles and exercise extra care on slippery roads.

- Call emergency services: Contact the unified emergency number (911) immediately in case of an emergency.

The PSD noted the importance of strictly following safety instructions from relevant authorities, urging full cooperation from the public to prevent weather-related accidents and hazards.

//Petra// HA