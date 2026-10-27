Two Held Over Robbery At Doctor's House In Peshawar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Police have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in a robbery at a doctor's house in Shadman Colony, Peshawar. According to police, a total of Rs120 million has been recovered from the suspects, including money obtained from the sale of stolen gold jewellery.

The Capital City Police Peshawar identified the arrested suspects as Muhammad Ali, son of Muhammad Amin and a resident of Charsadda, and Mahmood Ahmad, son of Mushtaq Ahmad and a resident of Gulbahar.

According to police, Rs5 million in cash, 4,500 Saudi riyals and 41 tolas of gold jewellery were stolen from the house of Dr Muhammad Zain, son of Muhammad Rafiq, in Shadman Colony on August 29, 2026. A case was registered at Machni Gate Police Station on the complaint of Dr Muhammad Zain.

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Police officials took notice of the incident and formed a special team under the supervision of SP Warsak Division Tayyab Jan to arrest the suspects and recover the stolen property. The team included DSP Warsak Circle Arbab Naeem Haider, Machni Gate SHO Usman Khan and investigation officers.

Police said the team conducted an investigation using modern scientific and technical methods and questioned several suspects. As a result, the two suspects allegedly involved in the robbery were arrested.

Police said further investigation is underway, with the possibility of additional recoveries and important revelations.