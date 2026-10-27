Rescuers In Kramatorsk Come Under Second Russian Attack
“In Kramatorsk, a 9-story building and private homes-where pets were present-caught fire as a result of Russian strikes. While firefighters were battling the blaze in a residential area, an enemy UAV struck a fire truck,” the statement reads.
No rescue workers were injured.
In Sloviansk, residential buildings, warehouses, outbuildings, and a truck were on fire due to Russian strikes.
Rescue workers contained all the fires.Read also: Russian forces strike firefighters twice as they battle blaze in Odesa region
Due to the complex security situation, firefighting operations at all locations had to be suspended.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 26, the Russian army killed three residents of the Donetsk region and wounded 22 others.
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