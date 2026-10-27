Ukraine's Defense Forces Strike Russian Ammunition Depots In Luhansk And Donetsk Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck Russian military ammunition depots near Dyakove in the Luhansk region and near Ohorodne in the Donetsk region.

A concentration of Russian weapons and military equipment in the Krasnohorivka area of Donetsk region was also struck.

In addition, the Defense Force struck Russian logistics depots in the areas of Luhansk, Antratsyt, and Tymonove in Luhansk region.

Concentrations of Russian ground forces in the Lahidne and Antratsyt areas of Luhansk region and in the Novopetrivka area of Zaporizhzhia region were also struck.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troop since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine-from February 24, 2022, to October 27, 2026-amount to approximately 1,581,840 personnel.

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