First Satellite Of Ukraine's OBRIA Communications Network Becomes Operational In Orbit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in a press release from GomSpace, according to Ukrinform.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with HIMERA and to have the opportunity to accelerate the implementation of this important initiative. Our shared goal is to strengthen Ukraine's independent communications capabilities, as well as to support the country's long-term security and economic development,” said Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace.

OBRIA NANO marks the first historic step toward creating a resilient and sovereign satellite communications system for Ukraine.

It is noted that the satellite itself was launched on October 1, 2026, as part of the SpaceX Transporter-18 mission. Scheduled testing of the OBRIA constellation's capabilities is currently underway.

“The satellite will conduct technical tests, the results of which will form the basis for designing a fully functional system, bringing OBRIA closer to the status of Ukraine's national infrastructure,” the company added.

Developing its own technological capabilities will allow Ukraine to diversify its communication channels and strengthen its strategic security.

OBRIA NANO will operate under the management of a Ukrainian operator and serve Ukraine's strategic security needs.

“For us, this project is more than just a satellite launch. It is an opportunity to lay the foundation for an independent communications network in Ukraine. We are starting by testing technologies in orbit, and our long-term goal is to create a system that will strengthen the country's strategic security and reduce dependence on external communications service providers,” notes Misha Rudominsky, co-founder and CEO of HIMERA.

In the long term, the initiative envisions the deployment of a satellite network that will provide communications coverage across the entire territory of Ukraine and complement the capabilities of European satellite networks.

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This will lay the groundwork for an independent Ukrainian satellite communications system that will serve the country's strategic security interests.

An important next step will be the localization of satellite and ground station production in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Finnish company ICEYE-a global leader in satellite imagery-and telecommunications giant Nokia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Photo: gomspace