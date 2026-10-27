Ukraine Seeks To End War But Will Take No Unilateral Steps, Sybiha Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this at a press conference alongside his Finnish counterpart, Elina Valtonen, and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in Helsinki, Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha said he had discussed with his Finnish and Norwegian counterparts the phone calls their countries' leaders had held with Russian President Vladimir Putin that morning, as well as their subsequent conversations with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We welcome this active support for our diplomatic efforts and the peace process. I want to emphasize once again: Ukraine wants to end this war. We have realistic proposals and solutions. We are ready for a partial ceasefire and a complete cessation of hostilities. Of course, everything must be fair. We will not take any unilateral steps,” the minister said.

He also said that Ukraine was ready for a trilateral meeting in the United Arab Emirates.

“We will use every opportunity to bring peace closer,” Sybiha said.

Zelensky talks to Stubb and Støre after their call with Putin

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the leaders' phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.