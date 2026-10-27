Ceasefire In Oleshky Being Fully Observed, Lubinets Says
“The ceasefire in Oleshky is being fully observed. As of 5:30 p.m. on October 27, Ukraine and Russia are adhering to the ceasefire arrangements in designated areas related to the humanitarian mission. The ceasefire took effect today at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time and 4:00 a.m. Moscow time,” Lubinets wrote.
The ceasefire will remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. on November 1. Neither side has reported any ceasefire violations.
“We are carrying out the humanitarian mission jointly with Yana Lantratova, Russia's human rights commissioner, with the mediation and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. I hope the operation will proceed according to the agreed plan and that we will be able to help the civilians in Oleshky who are waiting for assistance,” Lubinets said.Read also: Ceasefire in Oleshky area to remain in effect until evening of November 1 – Arakhamia
As previously reported, the ceasefire in the Oleshky area is scheduled to remain in effect from October 27 until 10:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 1.
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