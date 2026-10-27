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Why Ukraine's“Bars” Cruise Missile-Drone Has Caught Germany's Interest

Why Ukraine's“Bars” Cruise Missile-Drone Has Caught Germany's Interest


Date: 2026-10-27 12:38:09

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lead photo courtesy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Communications Directorate

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