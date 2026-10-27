Trump Calls Brazil Election Results“Rigged” After Lula Da Silva's Victory

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

US President Donald Trump has described the results of Brazil's presidential election as“rigged,” Euronews has reported.

Incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won re-election for a fourth term in the vote. Although Trump insisted that he had not endorsed any candidate, he repeatedly made statements in support of right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, who ultimately lost the election.

Bolsonaro initially refused to accept defeat, calling the outcome impossible and demanding that the election results be annulled. He later announced that he would move into opposition.

Lula da Silva's victory has interrupted a series of electoral successes by right-wing and Washington-aligned politicians in South America, potentially reducing the Trump administration's ability to influence political developments across the region.

Relations with the United States were among the central issues of the election campaign.

Lula pledged to resist pressure from the Trump administration to protect Brazil's sovereignty. Bolsonaro, by contrast, promised to significantly strengthen cooperation with Washington.