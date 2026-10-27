Iran's Supreme Leader Calls For Tehran's Conditions To Be Met To End War

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Tuesday called for Tehran's conditions to be fulfilled as part of efforts to end the war, according to an official statement.

Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Rezaei briefed the leader on the country's security situation and ongoing efforts across various sectors.

Khamenei stressed the importance of safeguarding the rights and interests of the Iranian people, as well as those of what Tehran describes as the“resistance front,” by ensuring that Iran's conditions for ending the conflict with the United States are met.

He described the Supreme National Security Council as a central body in the management of state affairs and emphasized the need for coordination among political, economic, cultural and security institutions.

The Iranian leader also highlighted the importance of protecting national and regional security through the management of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and by strengthening relations with neighboring countries on the basis of mutual interests.

According to the statement, Rezaei briefed Khamenei on the situation inside Iran and measures being taken to address ongoing challenges.

The remarks come amid diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between Iran and the United States. Regional countries have been seeking to facilitate negotiations and reduce tensions.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iranian representatives have maintained diplomatic contacts on regional security issues in recent days, including discussions aimed at easing tensions and supporting efforts to reach a lasting settlement.