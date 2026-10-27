Grant Martin

I am currently employed as a Associate Proffesor in the Centre for Biological Control, Department of Zoology and Entomology, Rhodes University. I am also a deputy director of the Centre ( I am also a Research Fellow with the Department of Plant Sciences, and the Afromontane Research Unit, Free State University. I currently manage a programme on providing management options for grassland weeds

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