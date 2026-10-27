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Grant Martin

Grant Martin


Date: 2026-10-27 12:37:21

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor; Deputy Director of the Centre for Biological Control, Rhodes University, Rhodes University
Profile Articles

I am currently employed as a Associate Proffesor in the Centre for Biological Control, Department of Zoology and Entomology, Rhodes University. I am also a deputy director of the Centre ( I am also a Research Fellow with the Department of Plant Sciences, and the Afromontane Research Unit, Free State University. I currently manage a programme on providing management options for grassland weeds

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor; Deputy Director of the Centre for Biological Control, Rhodes University, Rhodes University
Education
  • 2013 Rhodes University, Grahamstown, South Africa, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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