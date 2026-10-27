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Amanda Ellison

Amanda Ellison


Date: 2026-10-27 12:37:20

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Neuroscience, Durham University
Profile Articles

Amanda Ellison is a professor of neuroscience and author. Her interests include the neuroscientific basis of vision; neuronal disruption in migraine headache; visuomotor systems; sensorimotor cortical interfacing; thalamocortical dysrhythmia and the rehabilitative benefits of TMS. Her book Splitting; The Inside Story on Headaches is an accessible guide to headaches and was published by Bloomsbury in 2020.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Neuroscience, Durham University
Education
  • 1998 University of Dublin, Trinity College, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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