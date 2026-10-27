Gonda Van Steen

Koraes Chair of Modern Greek and Byzantine History, Language and Literature, King's College London

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I am a professor at King's College London, where I teach in the Classics Department and direct the Centre for Hellenic Studies. I received my PhD in Classics and Hellenic Studies from Princeton University in 1995. I am the author of five books: Venom in Verse: Aristophanes in Modern Greece (2000); Liberating Hellenism from the Ottoman Empire (2010); Theatre of the Condemned: Classical Tragedy on Greek Prison Islands (2011); and Stage of Emergency: Theater and Public Performance under the Greek Military Dictatorship of 1967-1974 (2015). My latest book, Adoption, Memory, and Cold War Greece: Kid pro quo? (University of Michigan Press, 2019), takes the reader into the new, uncharted terrain of Greek adoption stories that become paradigmatic of Cold War politics and history.

–present Koraes Chair of Modern Greek and Byzantine History, Language and Literature, King's College London

1995 Princeton University, PhD / Classics and Hellenic Studies

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