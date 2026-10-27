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Gonda Van Steen

Gonda Van Steen


Date: 2026-10-27 12:37:18

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Koraes Chair of Modern Greek and Byzantine History, Language and Literature, King's College London
Profile Articles

I am a professor at King's College London, where I teach in the Classics Department and direct the Centre for Hellenic Studies. I received my PhD in Classics and Hellenic Studies from Princeton University in 1995. I am the author of five books: Venom in Verse: Aristophanes in Modern Greece (2000); Liberating Hellenism from the Ottoman Empire (2010); Theatre of the Condemned: Classical Tragedy on Greek Prison Islands (2011); and Stage of Emergency: Theater and Public Performance under the Greek Military Dictatorship of 1967-1974 (2015). My latest book, Adoption, Memory, and Cold War Greece: Kid pro quo? (University of Michigan Press, 2019), takes the reader into the new, uncharted terrain of Greek adoption stories that become paradigmatic of Cold War politics and history.

Experience
  • –present Koraes Chair of Modern Greek and Byzantine History, Language and Literature, King's College London
Education
  • 1995 Princeton University, PhD / Classics and Hellenic Studies

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