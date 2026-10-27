Diletta Acuti

Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Diletta's research explores how organisations can enhance consumer responsible behaviour through effective communication. Her recent work in this field has been published in international journals, including the Journal of Academy of Marketing Science, International Journal of Management Reviews, Journal of Business Ethics, Journal of Business Research, European Journal of Marketing, and Annals of Tourism Research, among others. She has also guest-edited a special issue for the Journal of Sustainable Tourism on real behaviour in sustainable tourism and co-organized the 7th CSR Communication Conference in Bath, UK. Diletta has been invited to present her research at academic institutions such as the University of Salamanca, University of Bolzano, University of Brescia, University of Milan, and the University of Northampton.

Additionally, Diletta has a strong interest in retailing and contemporary consumerism. Her work in these areas has been published in the Journal of Retailing and Psychology & Marketing. She is an Associate Editor of Psychology & Marketing and co-organized the Thought Leader Conference in Retailing in 2018, as well as the Colloquium on European Research in Retailing in 2023. She co-chared EMAC 2026.

–present Senior lecturer, University of Portsmouth

2014 University of Florence, Marketing

ExperienceEducation