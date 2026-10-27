Oncolytics Biotech Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:45 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc: Announced updated data from Cohort 4 of its Phase 1/2 GOBLET study evaluating pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in patients with second-line or later squamous cell anal cancer. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading off one cent at $0.46.
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