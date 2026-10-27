TMX, Calfrac, Baytex At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ACT Energy Technologies Ltd (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $9.22. A couple of weeks ago, Emera Incorporated agreed to acquire ATCO under a definitive deal that includes a major restructuring of the group.
Baytex Energy Corp (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.70. Monday, Baytex Energy progressed 24 cents, or 3.2%, to $7.69.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.99. Holding Calfrac Well Services from the start of the year would have returned 68.0%, including dividends.
Gibson Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $33.66. Gibson announced last week it expects to release its 2026 third-quarter financial and operating results on Monday, November 2, after the close of North American markets.
Green Rise Foods Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 42.5 cents. Earlier this month, Green Rise announced agreement to be acquired by Pereira Verde Inc.
InPlay Oil Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $20.54. InPlay declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable on October 30, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15.
Paramount Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $35.03. Paramount has declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share that will be payable on October 30, to shareholders of record on October 15. The dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $37.71. Monday, PrairieSky announced Q3 results. Quarterly funds from operations totaled $127.9 million, 42% higher than Q3 2025.
Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $1.14. Earlier this month, Source Rock declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on November 13, to shareholders of record on October 30.
TMX Group Limited (T.X) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $58.30. TMX Group has delivered a strong run in recent years, which naturally pushes investors to ask whether the current share price still lines up with what its earnings can support. With the stock now reflecting years of compounding gains, the focus turns to what those profits say about value today rather than what the chart shows about the past.
Baytex Energy Corp (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.70. Monday, Baytex Energy progressed 24 cents, or 3.2%, to $7.69.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.99. Holding Calfrac Well Services from the start of the year would have returned 68.0%, including dividends.
Gibson Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $33.66. Gibson announced last week it expects to release its 2026 third-quarter financial and operating results on Monday, November 2, after the close of North American markets.
Green Rise Foods Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 42.5 cents. Earlier this month, Green Rise announced agreement to be acquired by Pereira Verde Inc.
InPlay Oil Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $20.54. InPlay declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable on October 30, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15.
Paramount Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $35.03. Paramount has declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share that will be payable on October 30, to shareholders of record on October 15. The dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $37.71. Monday, PrairieSky announced Q3 results. Quarterly funds from operations totaled $127.9 million, 42% higher than Q3 2025.
Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $1.14. Earlier this month, Source Rock declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on November 13, to shareholders of record on October 30.
TMX Group Limited (T.X) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $58.30. TMX Group has delivered a strong run in recent years, which naturally pushes investors to ask whether the current share price still lines up with what its earnings can support. With the stock now reflecting years of compounding gains, the focus turns to what those profits say about value today rather than what the chart shows about the past.
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