TSX Finds Way Into Green
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index was muted in choppy trading on Tuesday as gains in mining and tech stocks were countered by declining energy shares, while investors awaited crucial monetary policy decisions from central banks due later this week.
The TSX recovered 27.3 points to approach noon Tuesday at 35,971.46
The Canadian dollar dropped 0.12 cents to 71.24 cents U.S.
Among companies, Celestica beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates. The technology company began Tuesday jumped $42.03, or 9.7%, to $380.48.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 7.12 points to 832.40.
The 12 subgroups were evenly split, as materials jumped 1.4%, gold was ahead 1.1%, and information technology nicked ahead 0.4%.
The half-dozen laggards were weighed most by energy, 1.2% less energetic, while consumer staples and telecoms, each backing away 0.7%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 rose on Tuesday as enthusiasm surrounding chipmakers led traders to move into the names for another day. Investors also monitored a slide in oil prices and parsed through a slew of corporate earnings as the Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrials remained lower 11.49 points to 52,350.09.
The much broader index hiked 37.48 points to 7,741.35.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ picked up 247.03 points, or 1%, to 26,418.91.
Shares of Broadcom climbed more than 3% on the heels of a coalition of banks - namely, Bank of America, Citi and Morgan Stanley - and Blackstone announcing $63 billion in financing for the purchase of Broadcom's technology for Anthropic.
Other chipmakers rose in sympathy. Micron Technology was up more than 1%, while Advanced Micro Devices advanced nearly 3%.
The latest moves in those stocks add to their gains from the prior trading day, which saw the major averages record a winning session, thanks in part to a boost in artificial intelligence-related stocks after Anthropic filed to go public at the NASDAQ. This would mark another major tech
IPO for 2026, following SpaceX's blockbuster listing in June.
Meanwhile, JetBlue jumped 11% despite the airline posting a larger-than-expected third-quarter loss, as the company said it expects to see further margin expansion in the fourth quarter.
UPS shares were marginally higher after the delivery giant reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter. On the flip side, Whirlpool dropped more than 1% after posting a surprise quarterly loss.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury inched forward, lowering yields to 4.98% from Monday's 4.99%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid $1.39 to $100.37 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices moved upward $27.70 to $4,066.10 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index was muted in choppy trading on Tuesday as gains in mining and tech stocks were countered by declining energy shares, while investors awaited crucial monetary policy decisions from central banks due later this week.
The TSX recovered 27.3 points to approach noon Tuesday at 35,971.46
The Canadian dollar dropped 0.12 cents to 71.24 cents U.S.
Among companies, Celestica beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates. The technology company began Tuesday jumped $42.03, or 9.7%, to $380.48.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 7.12 points to 832.40.
The 12 subgroups were evenly split, as materials jumped 1.4%, gold was ahead 1.1%, and information technology nicked ahead 0.4%.
The half-dozen laggards were weighed most by energy, 1.2% less energetic, while consumer staples and telecoms, each backing away 0.7%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 rose on Tuesday as enthusiasm surrounding chipmakers led traders to move into the names for another day. Investors also monitored a slide in oil prices and parsed through a slew of corporate earnings as the Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrials remained lower 11.49 points to 52,350.09.
The much broader index hiked 37.48 points to 7,741.35.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ picked up 247.03 points, or 1%, to 26,418.91.
Shares of Broadcom climbed more than 3% on the heels of a coalition of banks - namely, Bank of America, Citi and Morgan Stanley - and Blackstone announcing $63 billion in financing for the purchase of Broadcom's technology for Anthropic.
Other chipmakers rose in sympathy. Micron Technology was up more than 1%, while Advanced Micro Devices advanced nearly 3%.
The latest moves in those stocks add to their gains from the prior trading day, which saw the major averages record a winning session, thanks in part to a boost in artificial intelligence-related stocks after Anthropic filed to go public at the NASDAQ. This would mark another major tech
IPO for 2026, following SpaceX's blockbuster listing in June.
Meanwhile, JetBlue jumped 11% despite the airline posting a larger-than-expected third-quarter loss, as the company said it expects to see further margin expansion in the fourth quarter.
UPS shares were marginally higher after the delivery giant reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter. On the flip side, Whirlpool dropped more than 1% after posting a surprise quarterly loss.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury inched forward, lowering yields to 4.98% from Monday's 4.99%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid $1.39 to $100.37 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices moved upward $27.70 to $4,066.10 U.S. an ounce.
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