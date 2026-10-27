Costa Rica Showcases The Capabilities And Leadership Of Its Medical Device Industry At The Medtech Conference 2026

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. Costa Rica is taking center stage at The MedTech Conference 2026 PROCOMER )-aims to attract new foreign direct investment, spur corporate reinvestments, and reinforce the local supply chain for high-tech medical manufacturing.

Organized by AdvaMed (the Advanced Medical Technology Association, the primary MedTech industry body in the United States), the event brings together decision-makers representing 1,800 companies from more than 40 countries. Key focus areas across the four-day event include artificial intelligence in healthcare, digital health, advanced manufacturing, supply chain resilience, regulatory frameworks, and venture investment.

“Costa Rica has established itself as a reliable partner for the global medical device industry, one of the most sophisticated and demanding sectors in the world. Our presence at MedTech 2026 allows us to highlight the strength of our ecosystem and our highly specialized workforce, while deepening high-level dialogue with strategic global partners. Furthermore, our relationship with AdvaMed serves as a critical collaboration platform to advance initiatives that enhance the competitiveness and regulatory environment demanded by this industry,” stated Minister of Foreign Trade Indiana Trejos.

Laura López, General Manager of PROCOMER, highlighted the nation's technical evolution:

“Our country has developed complex manufacturing capabilities across high-value categories. Costa Rica currently serves over 17 therapeutic segments and produces more than 60 distinct types of devices. Notably, over 30% of the companies operating in Costa Rica manufacture Class III devices, which demand the highest level of regulatory oversight and precision. At this conference, we are presenting this ecosystem directly to global expansion executives to generate opportunities that boost local productivity, strengthen supply chains, and create high-skilled employment.”

A Consolidated Global Export Engine

Costa Rica enters MedTech 2026 backed by solid performance metrics:



Export Dominance: In 2025, medical device exports reached $10,927 million, accounting for 48% of the country's total goods exports.

2026 Trajectory: As of August 2026, life sciences exports have already reached $7,286 million. Global Reach: The sector encompasses over 100 foreign direct investment (FDI) companies, employs more than 63,000 specialized workers, and exports 164 distinct product types to 88 international markets.

The Costa Rican delegation is hosting a country pavilion at the MedTech Campus to conduct targeted business matches with global C-suite executives. Key national support ecosystem players-including Portafolio Inmobiliario, Ingenya, Davivienda, and Zona Franca La Lima-are participating as part of PROCOMER's investment supplier catalog.

The initiative forms a core part of PROCOMER's strategy to position Costa Rica as a premier global MedTech hub, nurture new investment leads, and assist multinational corporations evaluating operational footprints in Central America.

The post Costa Rica Showcases the Capabilities and Leadership of Its Medical Device Industry at The MedTech Conference 2026 appeared first on The Costa Rica News.