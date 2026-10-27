Tamil Nadu's TASMAC Makes Digital Payments Mandatory For Liquor Purchases Implementation Date Cash To Be Stopped?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), the state-owned liquor retailer, will make digital payments mandatory for retail liquor purchases exceeding ₹1,000 from November 1, 2026, as part of efforts to improve transparency, strengthen financial accountability and address complaints of overcharging.

According to a senior TASMAC official, who cited an official circular, the state currently operates 4,048 retail liquor shops. The official shared details of the new directive on Tuesday, according to news agency PTI.

The initiative follows repeated public complaints alleging that customers are charged more than the maximum retail price (MRP) printed on liquor bottles. The corporation expects digital transactions to improve monitoring of sales and ensure that revenue is deposited directly into its official bank accounts.

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"While options for UPI, debit, and credit cards are already available, a vast majority of transactions continue to happen in cash," PTI quoted the official as saying.

He added: "Handling large amounts of physical currency daily has created significant operational hurdles for shop staff, including safety risks during cash transit, account discrepancies, and the risk of counterfeit currency."

Under the new rules, any single liquor purchase valued at more than ₹1,000 must be paid for through digital modes from November 1. Accepted payment methods will include the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), debit cards and credit cards.

Cash payments will continue to be permitted for purchases of ₹1,000 or less during the initial phase of implementation.

"Customers purchasing within these limit amounts will retain the option to pay via cash or digital means. To maintain strict control, TASMAC has strictly banned staff from accepting payments via personal QR codes or individual bank accounts," he said.

The official said digital payments would allow transactions to be recorded in real time, including precise timestamps and payment amounts. This is expected to improve the traceability of sales and help authorities identify discrepancies between the liquor sold and the revenue collected.

TASMAC has also warned that employees violating the new payment requirements will face strict disciplinary action.

The official said: "The outlet supervisors are instructed to issue physical bills for every purchase and hand over liquor bottles only after verifying the transaction on official POS machines."

As part of the implementation plan, all TASMAC outlets will be required to display prominent notice boards measuring 2 feet by 3 feet, informing customers about the new payment rules.

The notices are intended to ensure that customers are aware of the digital payment requirement before making purchases.

The corporation has directed district managers to oversee preparations and ensure that outlets comply with the new guidelines.

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District managers have been assigned responsibility for auditing point-of-sale (POS) machines at liquor outlets and checking whether the equipment is functioning properly.

They must also ensure adequate network connectivity so that digital transactions can be processed without disruption.

Weekly reviews will be conducted to monitor implementation and address operational issues arising during the transition.

Focus on Transparency and Revenue Monitoring

The digital payment mandate is intended to strengthen oversight of liquor sales across Tamil Nadu by creating verifiable electronic records of transactions. Direct crediting of sales proceeds into official accounts is also expected to improve reconciliation and reduce the scope for discrepancies in cash collections.